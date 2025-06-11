Madison Night Mares Slug Five Home Runs in Opening Day Win

June 11, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Wausau, WI - The Madison Night Mares (1-0) began the 2025 season on a high note, defeating the Wausau Ignite (1-1) 14-12 on Wednesday night at Athletic Park.

The Ignite took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Night Mares answered right back. Reganne Bennett (University of Michigan) tied the game in the second inning with a two-run home run. Madison then scored five runs in the third to take the lead, with Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) and Emma Kavanagh (University of Arizona) each cranking two run homers.

The Night Mares continued to build the lead in the fourth inning, as Blomberg hit her second home run of the night to make the score 8-2. Bennett drove home three more runs later in the inning with a double to grow the Madison advantage to nine runs.

Wausau stayed in the game with two runs in the fourth inning and three runs in the fifth. Blomberg and Elle Stephenson (University of Michigan) each came through in the seventh inning with RBI singles to give the Night Mares some breathing room, and it wound up being important.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Ignite scored five runs, with Molly Fitzgerald (University of Missouri-Kansas City) and Quinn Marnocha (South Dakota State University) hitting back-to-back home runs. Wausau got the tying run to the plate, but the Night Mares held on for the victory.

Tayler Baker (South Dakota State University) earned the win on the mound for the Night Mares, while Elle Jarrett (University of Evansville) was charged with the loss for the Ignite.

The Night Mares will take the field at Warner Park for the first time in 2025 on Thursday, as they host the Ignite at 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.