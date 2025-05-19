Madison Night Mares to Open Busch Light Duck Blind for Select 2025 Home Games

May 19, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







The Madison Night Mares are excited to announce that the Busch Light Duck Blind will be open to fans for select home games this summer, bringing unbeatable views, bottomless ballpark food and drinks, and the ultimate game day vibe to softball fans.

Fans can now enjoy the full Busch Light Duck Blind experience, including all-you-can-eat food and drinks, during the following Night Mares home dates throughout the 2025 season:

Thursday, June 12 at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 28 at 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 4 at 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 10 at 1:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 26 at 6:05 p.m.

"The energy we've seen from our fans and the growing excitement around the Night Mares, adding the Busch Light Duck Blind was a no-brainer," said Samantha Rubin, General Manager of the Madison Night Mares. "It's the perfect way to bring even more fun, food, and community into the softball experience." With the availability of the Busch Light Duck Blind, the Night Mares continue their commitment to elevating the game of softball both on the field and in the stands.

The Madison Night Mares will host the Wausau Ignite for its home opener on Thursday, June 12th at 6:05 p.m. The complete 2025 schedule can be found here. Group outings, season ticket packages, and a 6-ticket plan are now available by calling the Madison Night Mares office at 608-246-4277.

For more information on the Madison Night Mares, visit madisonnightmares.com or email info@madisonnightmares.com.







