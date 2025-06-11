Madison Mashes Way to 14-12 Win in Wausau

June 11, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Wausau, WI - It was a high-octane night at Athletic Park on Wednesday, as the Night Mares and Ignite combined for 10 home runs in the 14-12 Madison win. Hilary Blomberg went deep twice for Madison, ending the game with four hits and four RBI.

Wausau was the first team to show off their power with Riley Schwisow's (Northwestern State) two-run blast to center to go up 2-0 in the first. Reganne Bennett wasted no time responding with a two-run shot of her own in the top of the second to tie the game. The Night Mares then unleashed three homers over the next three innings to go up 11-2.

It took the Ignite until the bottom of the fourth to strike back off the bat of Quinn Marnocha (South Dakota State), who belted a two-run long ball to left field. She ended the game with two homers and three RBI in four at-bats.

The gap steadily closed over the next few innings, and in the seventh, the Ignite were in striking distance after back-to-back jacks from Molly Fitzgerald (Missouri-KC) and Marnocha. Karlie McKenzie, who started the first three innings in the circle for Madison, was called back in to put the game to rest. She got the job done in 23 pitches to secure the win for her squad.

It was an impressive outing for the Night Mares bats in their first game of the season, earning 20 hits in the victory. Wausau came back down to Earth after their dominant win to open the season, and fall to 1-1 on the year.

These two teams will travel back to Madison for the Night Mares' home opener in the second game of this four-part series.







