Ignite Top Night Mares with Five Homers in 9-8 Victory

June 15, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Wausau, WI - The Ignite ended their first week in the Northwoods League with a much-needed win, slugging their way past the Night Mares, 9-8. Riley Schwisow led the charge for Wausau with a monster day, hitting two home runs and bringing in five RBIs.

The day started off rough for the Ignite, as Gretta Grassel was hit by Riley Stiles' first pitch and was then brought home two pitches later by a Hilary Blomberg shot to center field.

Stiles was backed up by her field for three quick outs, and then by Schwisow's first homer, a two-run long ball to center that evened things up at 2-2.

Madison kept their foot on the pedal in the third, as Reganne Bennett dumped one over the fence to go up 5-2. Wausau didn't quit, and in the bottom of the frame tied the game once again off the bat of Schwisow with a three-run shot. They didn't stop there, taking the lead two at-bats later with a Molly Fitzgerald solo blast.

Brooklyn Hofer and Hannah Trzinski tagged on three more runs with homers of their own, giving Stiles just enough insurance to escape the seventh with a 9-8 win. Stiles went the distance in her first start of the season, pitching seven innings and striking out four, including Bennett, one of the league's leading batters, to shut the door on Madison.

Stiles earns her first win of the season and Wausau's first win after a three-game skid to Madison. The Night Mares will return home to play the second-place Minot Honeybees in a two-game set that could determine who holds first place in this young season.

The Ignite will travel to Mankato for their first back-to-back road games of the year before returning to Athletic Park for a four-game homestand.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 15, 2025

Ignite Top Night Mares with Five Homers in 9-8 Victory - Madison Night Mares

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.