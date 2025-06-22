Kavanagh Homers, Drives in Five in Madison Night Mares' Win

June 22, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Mankato, MN - The Madison Night Mares (6-2) took an early lead and cruised to a 9-1 win over the Mankato Habaneros (6-3) on Saturday night.

The Night Mares wasted no time, grabbing an early lead in the top of the first on Ella Stephenson's (University of Michigan) RBI single. But the Habaneros responded right away, evening the score in the bottom of the inning as Emma Lee (Trine University) crossed the plate on an error.

Madison grabbed the lead in the second when Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) lifted a sacrifice fly, and moments later, Emma Kavanagh (University of Arizona) blew the game open with a three-run shot, stretching the advantage to 5-1.

The Night Mares padded their lead with a fourth-inning run and put the game out of reach in the fifth. Jilliyn Garner (Bowling Green State University) made it 7-1 with an RBI single, and Emma Kavanagh capped the scoring with a two-run double as Madison cruised to a 9-1 victory.

Karlie Mckenzie (Eastern Illinois University) earned the win in the circle for the Night Mares, her second of the season. Tegan Livesay (Southeast Missouri State University) was charged with the loss for Mankato.

The Night Mares will face the Habaneros once again on Sunday evening in Mankato. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Madison will return home to Warner Park on June 28 to face the Wausau Ignite in a doubleheader beginning at 1:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 22, 2025

Kavanagh Homers, Drives in Five in Madison Night Mares' Win - Madison Night Mares

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.