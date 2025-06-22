Sweet Dreams for Habaneros

June 22, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







Habaneros defeat the Nightmares 11-1.

Sailor Hall (Minnesota State University) starts in the circle for the Habaneros. She goes 1,2,3 in her first inning of work.

RBI Double from Paige Zender (Iowa State University) to get the Habaneros on the board first. Skylinn Pogue (Iowa University) joins the hit parade with a 2-run RBI Double of her own to make it 3-0 Habaneros early. Alexis Michon (Trine University) follows suite with a GRAND SLAM. The Habaneros slap a 7 spot on the Nightmares with only 1 out. Habaneros get another across from a Finley Anderson (Minnesota State University) SAC Fly. Habaneros 8-0 After 1.

Sailor Hall with another 1,2,3 inning after the 8 spot. Beautiful work from the Habaneros.

Habaneros unable to get any runs in the 2nd inning even with some traffic on the bases. 8-0 Habs.

Sailor Hall shutout through 3 innings of work.

A couple hits for the Nightmares, but Sailor Hall gets out of it with zero damage. 4 shutout innings for Hall. 8-0 Habs.

Sailor Hall has herself a day with a SAC fly to tack one more on the board for the Habaneros. 9-0 Habs afer 4.

Danielle Lucy (University of Wisconsin) gets the Nightmares on the board with a Solo Homerun.

Paige Zender draws a bases loaded walk to get one more on the board for the Habaneros.







