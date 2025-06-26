Stephenson Homers Twice in Madison Night Mares' Blowout Win

June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Minot, ND - The Madison Night Mares (9-3) delivered a dominant offensive performance Thursday night, shutting out the Minot Honeybees (7-7) 12-0.

The Night Mares jumped ahead in the top of the second inning when Kendall Weik (Morgan State University) worked a bases-loaded walk to open the scoring at 1-0. In the third, Elle Stephenson (University of Michigan) launched a solo home run to extend the lead to 2-0, and the Night Mares added two more runs later in the inning to make it 4-0.

The fourth inning saw Madison blow the game open. With a five-run cushion, Stephenson belted her second homer of the night, a two-run shot that made it 7-0. Tayler Baker (South Dakota State University) followed with a two-run single for a 9-0 lead, and Madison added three more runs to cap the inning at 12-0.

The 12-0 shutout victory was led by Stephenson's two home runs and three runs batted in. Baker also drove in three runs in the victory, and Luciana Moreno (University of Pittsburgh) collected three hits.

Weik earned the victory for the Night Mares in the circle, her first of the season. Ashleigh Heiderscheit (San Jacinto North Community College) was charged with the loss for the Honeybees.

The Night Mares will return home to Warner Park on Saturday to face the Wausau Ignite in a doubleheader. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m.







