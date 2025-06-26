Gloomy Game for the Habaneros

June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







Ignite defeat Habaneros 9-1.

Riley Stiles (Lake Forest College) starts in the circle for the Ignite. An early walk to Finley Anderson (Minnesota State University), but settles in nicely after getting the next three Habaneros batters out. 0-0.

Sami Potvin (Iowa State University) starts in the circle for the Habaneros. She is 4-0 in the circle for the Habaneros this season. Potvin hits the leadoff batter and walks 2. 3 free bases for the Ignite early on. Potvin would be able to force a groundout and get out with zero damage. 0-0.

Habaneros go down quietly in the top of the 2nd. 0-0

Leadoff Double for Molly Fitzgerald (University of Missouri-KC). An RBI Double from Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State University) get the Ignite on the board first. 1-0 Ignite.

Habaneros get shut down by Stiles once again and are scoreless through 3 innings. 1-0 Ignite.

Quinn Marnocha (South Dakota State University) leads the Ignite off with a leadoff Homerun. More hits coming from the Ignite extend the lead to 3 with an RBI Single from Proud. 4-0 Ignite.

A couple of walks from the Habaneros to start the 4th, but Stiles continues to control. 4-0 Ignite.

Alexis Michon now in the circle for the Habaneros. Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State University) with a leadoff Solo Homerun for the Ignite. Starting to break things open. RBI Double from Mia Johnson makes it 6-0 in favor of the Ignite. Michon getting knocked around, which is very impressive from this Ignite lineup. Another RBI single makes it 7-0.

Michon lets a couple runners on but gets out of it with no damage. Still 7-0 Ignite.

Michon and Hall get on early. Fish gets on with an error to load the bases up. A rough call from homeplate umpire leads to a backwards K and the Habaneros are shut out through 6 innings.

Mia Johnson (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) hits a 2-run Homerun to push the Ignite lead to 9-0.

RBI Single from Morgan Honeycutt (St.Cloud State University) scores Finley Anderson to end the shutout bid from Stiles.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.