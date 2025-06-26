Habaneros vs Ignite Game Two Postponed Due to Rain

June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - Tonight's game against the Mankato Habaneros has been suspended due to rain. It will be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Friday, July 11th. Game two will follow approximately 30 minutes after game one. Both games will be seven innings.

Tickets for tonight's game are now flex tickets for remaining 2025 home Ignite games. You may call the office at 715-845-5055 or stop by the ticket window with your tickets to redeem them for the game.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.