Night Mares Start, Stay Hot at the Plate

June 26, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Minot, ND - The Madison Night Mares (8-3) were firing on all cylinders offensively on Wednesday night, taking down the Minot Honeybees (7-6) 15-4.

Ella Stephenson (University of Michigan) got the Night Mares rolling with an RBI single in the first. Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) and Emma Kavanagh (University of Arizona) kept the rally going in the second with back-to-back RBI singles, and Madison pushed across two more in the inning to take a commanding 5-0 lead.

The Night Mares kept pouring it on in the third - Kavanagh knocked in another run to make it 6-0, then Stephenson brought home two more. Ally Prasnjak (Davenport University) joined the hit parade with an RBI single to stretch the lead to 9-0.

The Honeybees got on the board with two runs in the third, but the Night Mares wasted no time answering. In the fourth, Kavanagh stayed red-hot, launching a three-run homer to make it 12-2. Stephenson followed up with a solo blast of her own, going back-to-back to push the lead to 13-2.

Madison kept the offense going with two more runs in the sixth, coasting to a dominant 15-4 victory. Kavanagh and Stephenson both had standout nights, each homering and racking up four hits.

Karlie Mckenzie (Eastern Illinois University) earned the win in the circle for the Night Mares, her third of the season. Jackie Albrecht (University of North Dakota) was charged with the loss for the Honeybees.

The Night Mares and Honeybees will meet again in Minot on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison will return home to Warner Park on Saturday to face the Wausau Ignite in a doubleheader beginning at 1:05 p.m.







