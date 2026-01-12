Lexi Godwin to Return as Night Mares Head Coach

The Madison Night Mares are proud to announce that Head Coach Lexi Godwin is set to return for the 2026 season, marking her second year as Night Mares Head Coach.

Godwin, a second-year graduate assistant at the University of Oklahoma, returns to Madison after etching the Night Mares into the Northwoods League Softball record books, winning the organization's first championship and logging a league-best 37-7 overall record.

The Godwin-led Night Mares were atop the league in nearly every statistical category, with a league-high team batting average of .358 and a league-low team ERA of 4.16. Godwin was also named the Northwoods League Softball Coach of the Year, while Night Mares players Hilary Blomberg and Karlie McKenzie were named Player and Pitcher of the Year, respectively.

"We are so excited to have Lexi back as the leader of our team for a second season," said Night Mares General Manager, Samantha Rubin. "We're looking forward to another summer of creating incredible memories at Warner Park and playing high level softball."

