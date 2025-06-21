Habaneros in Full Stride

June 21, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

(Mankato Habaneros) Mankato Habaneros right fielder Morgan Honeycutt(Mankato Habaneros)

Habaneros sweep the Steam in another strong team effort; 14-4.

Sami Potvin (Iowa State University) starts in the circle for the Habaneros. She had an impressive outing once again, improving her record in the circle to a perfect 4-0. Potvin posts a 3.86 ERA through 16.1 IP. She has been an ace for the Habaneros and a reliable piece in the lineup for Coach Schultz.

2 hit games from Emma Lee (Trine University), Bella Coulman (Wisconsin-Green Bay), Paige Zender (Iowa State University), Marleigh Louvar (University of St.Thomas), Whitley Wischmeier (Indiana State). The Bats for the Habaneros have been impressive during their 6-game winning streak.

In the top of the third inning, the Habaneros posted 7 runs, proving consistency with their crooked-number innings this year.

The Steam struggled defensively this game, putting up 6 total errors as a team. Starting pitcher Elly Ekrich ( University of Tennessee-Martin), went 3.0 IP, 6H, 8R, 5ER.

The offense for the Steam was in tact matching the Habaneros total of 13 total hits. 2 hit games from Grace Ferchettte, Abbie Stigler (3), Calli Janik, Sam Vandevelde, Skyler Dietz.

The Habaneros are back in action Friday night against the Madison Nightmares at 6:35. Come out to ISG Field to watch this impressive run the Habaneros are on.

