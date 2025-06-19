5 Straight Wins for the Habaneros

June 19, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release









Mankato Habaneros take a big swing

Habaneros defeat the Steam 12-3 in a convincing team effort.

Habaneros get the offense rolling once again, starting the first inning with 4 runs. Hits from Bella Coulman (Wisconsin- Green Bay) and Marleigh Louvar (University of St.Thomas). 3 walks and a reach on error create the rest of the Habanero runs.

Sailor Hall (Minnesota State University) starts in the circle for the Habaneros and strands two, letting up no runs in her first inning.

Madyson Schultz (Viterbo University) lets up one hit in the top of the second, but gets out damage-free. 4-0 Habaneros.

Sailor Hall (Minnesota State) continues to dominate in the circle with her third straight shutout inning.

Emma Lee (Trine University) extends the lead for the Habaneros with an RBI Double.

The Steam add 3 in the bottom of the 4th with hits from Frechette, Makarewicz. 5-3 Habaneros.

Sailor Hall scores thanks to a bunt put in play from Marleigh Louvar which creates an error that gets Hall around and Louvar reaches third. The Habaneros tack on 6 total runs in the top of the 5th inning. Emma Lee shines once again with a 2 RBI Triple. 11-3 Habaneros.

Alexis Michon (Trine University) enters the game in relief and goes 1,2,3. She would follow her next inning of relief with 3 strikeouts.

Bella Coulman picks up her 3rd hit of the day after not having a hit all year. Maddie Wihlm (North Dakota State University) picks up an RBI Single to extend the lead to 9. 12-3 Habaneros.

