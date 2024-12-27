2025 Mankato Habaneros Schedule Set

December 27, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







MANKATO, MN - The Mankato Habaneros are thrilled to announce their schedule for the 2025 season, featuring 21 home games and 21 road games. The upcoming season promises to be an exciting one for fans as the Habaneros look to repeat as Northwoods League Softball Champions in 2025.

The Habaneros will play against the Madison Night Mares, Minot Honeybees, La Crosse Steam, and the Wausau Softball Club, a new team in the league.

The Season will start on Wednesday, June 11th and will conclude on Saturday, August 2nd. The Northwoods League Playoffs will begin on Sunday, August 3rd.

Single Game Tickets will go on sale later this spring, but fans can purchase season tickets and flex plans ahead of the 2025 Season by calling the Habaneros Office at 507-304-7333 or visiting mankatohabaneros.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League Softball message board...





Northwoods League Softball Stories from December 27, 2024

2025 Mankato Habaneros Schedule Set - Mankato Habaneros

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.