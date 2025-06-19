Ignite Drop Game Two of Doubleheader, 5-1

June 19, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau, WI - The second part of the doubleheader against Minot was no better than the first for Wausau, as they lost to the Honeybees, 5-1. They drop to 2-8 on the season.

The Ignite took the lead early thanks to a Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) RBI single that scored Quinn Marnocha (South Dakota State) from second. Johnson made the start at third after catching game one of the set, and led a Wausau field that committed zero errors.

Maren Sauvageau (North Iowa Area CC) had a solid start on Thursday, holding Minot scoreless through 4.2 innings before the Honeybees put up four runs on two outs in the fifth. Sauvageau went the distance, ending the game with two strikeouts and just five earned runs on eleven hits.

Kaylee Kinsinger (Dodge City CC) earned her first hit of the year in the seventh with a perfect bunt down the third-base line, beating out the throw to first by multiple steps. She made her second start of the year in left field, tallying five putouts.

The Ignite will get one more crack at the Honeybees on Friday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 pm CT.







