Ignite Fall Short in First Game of Double Header, 9-8
June 19, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)
Wausau Ignite News Release
Wausau, WI - The Wausau Ignite fell short in a nail-biter against the Minot Honeybees in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader.
Most of the scoring took place in the first two innings, with each team putting up five before a scoreless third and fourth. In the fifth, the Ignite took the lead on a Molly Fitzgerald (Missouri-KC) single that scored Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside).
In the top of the seventh, the Honeybees stole the lead back with a four-run frame. The Ignite battled back to score with an RBI-double from Fitzgerald, but couldn't move her home, ending the game in a 9-8 Minot win.
Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 19, 2025
- Ignite Drop Game Two of Doubleheader, 5-1 - Wausau Ignite
- 5 Straight Wins for the Habaneros - Mankato Habaneros
- Ignite Fall Short in First Game of Double Header, 9-8 - Wausau Ignite
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.