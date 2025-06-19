Ignite Fall Short in First Game of Double Header, 9-8

Wausau, WI - The Wausau Ignite fell short in a nail-biter against the Minot Honeybees in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader.

Most of the scoring took place in the first two innings, with each team putting up five before a scoreless third and fourth. In the fifth, the Ignite took the lead on a Molly Fitzgerald (Missouri-KC) single that scored Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside).

In the top of the seventh, the Honeybees stole the lead back with a four-run frame. The Ignite battled back to score with an RBI-double from Fitzgerald, but couldn't move her home, ending the game in a 9-8 Minot win.







