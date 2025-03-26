Minot Hot Tots & Honeybees Seek Local Talent to Take Center Stage as On-Field Host

March 26, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Minot, ND - The Minot Hot Tots & Honeybees are on the hunt for a high-energy, crowd-commanding personality to become the face of game-day entertainment! Auditions are now open for the coveted On-Field Host position- an exciting opportunity for a local entertainer, performer, or sports fan to shine in front of thousands at Corbett Field this season.

This isn't just any job- it's a chance to bring the ballpark to life, rally the crowd, and create unforgettable moments for Minot baseball fans. Whether leading interactive games, hyping up fans between innings, or spotlighting local sponsors with engaging content, the On-Field Host will be at the heart of the action, making every game a must-see event.

Why This Matters to Minot: Baseball in Minot is more than just a game- it's a community tradition, and the Hot Tots & Honeybees are looking for a hometown personality to help elevate the fan experience. This role is perfect for a local performer, comedian, radio personality, or anyone with a big presence and an even bigger love for the Minot sports scene.

Interested applicants are encouraged to sign up to audition today by filling out a quick form on the Hot Tots website here: https://northwoodsleague.com/minot-hot-tots/game-day-positions/.

Audition Details:

Location: Corbett Field -

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025 -

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Anyone who loves the thrill of live entertainment, has a knack for engaging with people, and wants to be part of Minot's biggest summer sports experience is encouraged to try out. No formal hosting experience? No problem! Bring your energy, enthusiasm, and creativity- we'll take care of the rest!

Referral Bonus:

Do you know someone who would be perfect for this role? The Hot Tots and Honeybees are offering a referral bonus. If you refer someone who is hired for the On-Field Host role, you'll receive a $250 Scheels gift card as a thank-you for your referral, and the individual hired will receive a $250 bonus after working 10 games.

