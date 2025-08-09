A Letter from Our GM

Hey Hot Tots and Honeybees fans,

As we close the book on the 2025 season, there's a lot to be proud of- and even more to look forward to.

Tonight the Hot Tots will finish the best half in franchise history. The second half of the season saw us play .500 baseball, set a new franchise home run record, earn two postseason All-Star selections, and suit up 10 Ironman players who played in 50+ games this season. We also claimed the Dakota Dust Up Rivalry trophy, set a new record with 28 wins, and fought our way into the final game of the season with a shot at one more rivalry title.

That final game is tonight against the Badlands Big Sticks- and the winner will take home the Battle of the Badlands trophy. It's the perfect way to end what's been an exciting summer of Hot Tots baseball.

Over on the softball diamond, the Honeybees authored an incredible turnaround story. After finishing last in their inaugural season with just 10 wins, they more than doubled that total in 2025, led the league in multiple categories, and battled their way into the Championship Series- pushing the top-seeded Madison Night Mares to earn championship win.

From baseball to softball, our teams took major steps forward on the field this summer. We hope you saw the growth, the grit, and the fight in every game. And we're not done yet- we're already looking ahead to 2026, determined to keep improving and bring even more exciting, high-quality baseball and softball to Minot.

If you're free tonight, we'd love to see you at Corbett Field one last time this summer. Let's cheer on the Hot Tots, celebrate the season, and maybe raise one more trophy together.

Sincerely,

Monica Hocking

General Manager

