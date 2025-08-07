Shayna Myshrall Named 2025 Honeybee of the Year

It's an award that goes beyond batting averages, strikeouts and winning percentage. The Absolute Honey Honeybee of the Year award is given to the Minot Honeybees player that fully resembles what it means to play Northwoods Softball in the city of Minot. From consistent performance on the field to community involvement off the field and setting a great example for up-and-coming softball players, Shayna Myshrall was named the 2025 Honeybee of the Year.

Shayna played with the Honeybees in their inaugural season last summer and decided to run it back in 2025. Myshrall was a key facet to Minot's improved success from year one to year two. The senior from Niagara University led the team in home runs with 10 and also paced the Bees in runs batted in with 45. Myshrall could also be counted on each and every night, suiting up and playing in 42 of the Honeybees' 44 games this summer.

She is also the kind of player to step up and lead. Myshrall, with the six years of collegiate softball experience she has, was able to help the younger players through the grind of a summer in Northwoods League Softball.

Away from game action, Myshrall was easily a fan favorite. As one to never say no to an autograph and a great teacher of the game at youth softball camps, Shayna set a strong example for a softball role-model.

The 2025 Honeybee of the Year award is presented by Absolute Honey. With a wide array of honey products that includes Natural Honey Pop and Green Tea Honey drinks, Absolute Honey has been an innovator in the honey game for eight years.

As the 2025 season comes to a close, the race is already on for who will be next year's Absolute Honey Honeybee of the Year.







