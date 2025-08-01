Honeybees to Host First Game of Championship Series on Monday

August 1, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Minot Honeybees News Release







MINOT, ND - History is being made in Minot. The Minot Honeybees will host the first-ever Northwoods League Softball playoff game on Monday, August 4 at Corbett Field, taking on the Madison Night Mares in game one of the Championship Series. The best-of-three series will crown this year's NWLS champion.

Thanks to the generosity of Bellus Medical Aesthetics and Wellness, 500 FREE tickets are now available for community members to redeem. Bellus owner Natasha Shipman has a personal tie to the Honeybees- her daughter, Cadey Shipman, has been a key part of the team's success this season.

"As a mom, a business owner, and a proud Minot resident, I wanted to do something meaningful for our community and for women's sports," said Natasha. "Softball has given so much to my daughter, and this is a way to give back to the fans and families who have supported these incredible athletes all season long."

Free tickets can be redeemed here by using promo code BELLUS: https://minot-honeybees.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets/SelectSeats/8236

This will be the only playoff game in Minot, and a packed house is expected. Fans are strongly encouraged to claim their free tickets- or purchase tickets- as soon as possible.

"We're so proud of how far this team has come. Last summer, we finished in last place- now we're playing for a championship. That kind of turnaround doesn't just happen overnight. It took a lot of hard work, and it's been amazing to watch this group come together. But we can't do it alone. Monday is a huge moment for our team and for Minot, and we'd love nothing more than to have a packed house behind us. Let's show the Night Mares what Minot is all about!" - Monica Hocking, General Manager

The Championship Series will then shift to Madison, Wisconsin, with Game 2 on Thursday, August 6, and a winner-take-all Game 3 (if needed) on Friday, August 7.

Fans who can't make the trip to Madison are invited to the official Honeybees Watch Parties at Buffalo Wild Wings, 3820 S Broadway in Minot for both road games.

Let's swarm Corbett Field Monday night- and then cheer the Bees all the way to a championship!







