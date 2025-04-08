Minot Honeybees Launch Mascot Naming Contest

April 8, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Minot Honeybees News Release







Minot, ND - The Minot Honeybees are buzzing with excitement as they kick off a fun-filled contest to name their brand-new mascot! After wrapping up their inaugural season without a friendly faced mascot in the stands, the team is thrilled to welcome a custom-designed mascot to the hive - made possible by the sweet support of Absolute Honey.

The most important part of having a new mascot is of course, giving it a name. The Honeybees have teamed up with KMOT to get the word out about the new mascot, and to ask community members to submit their creative ideas for the mascot's name. Name submissions are open until April 18.

The Hot Tots & Honeybees staff will select the top four "buzz-worthy" finalists, and then give fans the opportunity to vote on their favorite names! Voting will take place on KMOT's website from April 21 to May 9.

The winning name, and the mascot herself, will be revealed on the KMOT Evening News on May 19. The person to submit the name will receive a VIP experience with four tickets to a Honeybees game in the Ryan Family Dealerships First Base Club, private autograph session with the mascot and the team, and more.

Submit your ideas today and help make Honeybees history: https://northwoodsleague.com/minot-honeybees/honeybees-mascot-naming-contest/

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League Softball message board...





Northwoods League Softball Stories from April 8, 2025

Minot Honeybees Launch Mascot Naming Contest - Minot Honeybees

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.