Minot Honeybees Mascot Final Four Names Announced

April 21, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Minot Honeybees News Release







Minot, ND - After a swarm of creative submissions from fans across the community, the Minot Honeybees are excited to announce that the final four names for their brand new mascot have officially been selected - and now it's time for you to make the final call.

With help from KMOT and the hive of Hot Tots and Honeybees fans, the team narrowed down over 100 name submissions to the four most BUZZ worthy options. Fans can vote on their favorite name starting today on KMOT's website: https://www.kfyrtv.com/2025/04/18/honeybees-mascot-naming-contest/.

Fans are able to choose their favorite from the following options:

-

Phoebee (submitted by Teasha Hughes) -

Polly (submitted by Tracey McCormick) -

Helga (submitted by Dawn Anderson) -

Bee-yonce (submitted by Chelsea Dubovoy)

The winning name - along with the mascot herself - will be officially revealed on the KMOT Evening News on May 19.

The fan who submitted the winning name won't just go down in Honeybees history - they'll also receive a VIP experience including:

-

Four tickets to a Honeybees game in the Ryan Family Dealerships First Base Club -

A private autograph session with the mascot and team -

And some sweet surprises courtesy of Absolute Honey

Vote now and help name the newest mascot in the Minot community: https://www.kfyrtv.com/2025/04/18/honeybees-mascot-naming-contest/

