Wausau Ignite Softball Announces First Player for 2025

April 21, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - Wausau Ignite Softball is excited to announce that Mia Johnson will join the roster for the 2025 season.

C/INF - Mia Johnson| 5'7" | R/R | Junior | University of Wisconsin - Parkside

Originally from South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Johnson has been a strong tool at UW-Parkside for the past three seasons. In 2024, Johnson was named First Team for the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and Player of the Year, batting .383 with 44 RBIs.

Johnson is having a great 2025 season, batting .369 through 44 games so far. She has notched a .512 on-base percentage with 48 hits and has accounted for 42 RBIs. Not only has she brought power to the plate, but Johnson has also been a defensive weapon for Parkside, with a fielding percentage of .979.

Opening Day for Wausau Ignite Softball is Tuesday, June 10th against the La Crosse Steam at Athletic Park in Wausau. All tickets are on sale now, including single game, season tickets, group tickets, and select packages! Get yours today to catch all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or by going to www.ignitesoftball.com.

