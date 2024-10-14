NWL Announces Executive and Organization of the Year for Baseball and Softball

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced that Samantha Rubin, GM of the Madison Mallards and the Madison Night Mares, has been named the 2024 Northwoods League Executive of the Year for both baseball and softball. The award, which was decided by a vote of team officials at the League's annual fall meetings in Eau Claire, WI, is given annually to the League's outstanding executive. In another vote, the Kalamazoo Growlers were awarded the baseball Organization of the Year award and the Madison Night Mares won the award for softball.

Samantha Rubin just finished her third year as General Manager of the Madison Mallards, and first year as general manager of the Madison Night Mares. As a Florida native, she grew up playing softball and was the captain of her high school softball team. During her time at the University of Florida, she was a rower and won a national championship her senior year. In her free time, she enjoys working out, being outside, hiking, and spending time with her two dogs, Stella and Slugger.

Of this award Rubin said, "To win executive of the year in both baseball and softball is not something I ever could dream of, but something I am so honored to receive. Thank you so much to the Mallards staff for trusting me with these incredible opportunities."

The Kalamazoo Growlers were honored as the Northwoods League Baseball Organization of the Year after a season which saw them win the Northwoods League Summer Collegiate World Series. The Growlers ended the season with a 42-30 overall record in the regular season. Kalamazoo had 85,063 fans come through their gates over 36 games for a 2,363 average.

"Being recognized by your peers as the Northwoods League Organization of the Year is a tremendous honor for our team," said Kalamazoo Growlers GM Tom Olds. "It takes an entire organization to win this award, and we are so grateful to everyone involved that made this happen."

