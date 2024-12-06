Chicago Fire FC II Names Mike Matkovich Head Coach

December 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II today announced that Mike Matkovich has been named Head Coach. With more than 30 years of experience coaching soccer at various levels in the United States, Matkovich moves into the role after serving as the Club's Head Domestic Scout for the past two seasons, becoming the second full-time Head Coach of Chicago Fire FC II in Club history.

"We're excited to have Mike transition into his new role as Head Coach of Chicago Fire FC II," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "With his extensive experience and deep connection to the Chicago soccer community, Mike is the ideal fit for this role. Mike's leadership in developing our young talent will be important as we work to establish a clear identity and unified style of play across the First Team, Fire II, and Academy."

Matkovich originally joined the Chicago Fire as Head Coach of the Chicago Fire Reserves in 2001, leading the team to the PDL Central Conference championship and finishing second place in the league in 2003. He also served as assistant coach of the Chicago Fire First Team from 2009-2013 before becoming Head Coach of the Des Moines Menace of USL-2.

At the MLS level, Matkovich was most recently an assistant coach for the Columbus Crew in 2019, having previously served as an assistant coach at the Fire, Chivas USA and Toronto FC.

"I'm excited to step into this new role, and I want to thank Gregg Berhalter and Alex Boler for their trust," said Matkovich. "I look forward to working with our young players and helping develop the next generation of talent here in Chicago."

At the international level, Matkovich was head coach of the U.S. U-18 Men's Youth National Team from 2009-2012, guiding the team to Australian Youth Olympic Festival championship and third place of the Lisbon Tournament in Portugal in 2009. Prior to being named head coach, Matkovich was a U.S. Soccer National Staff Coach, acting as a course instructor for the USSF "A," "B," and "C" National licensing program and working with the U-14, U-15 and U-20 Men's Youth National Teams.

"Over the past two years, Mike has been an integral part of our efforts to grow Fire II," said Chicago Fire FC II General Manager Alex Boler. "I'm excited to continue working together as we aim to build on the success Fire II has had, not only in supporting the First Team but also in reaching the playoffs in back-to-back seasons."

Matkovich began coaching in the Chicagoland area in 1985 and later founded the Chicago Magic Soccer Club in 1989. Through the Magic and Chicago Fire Reserves, Matkovich developed talents such as Ned Grabavoy, Eric Lichaj and Brad Guzan. Grabavoy, a 13-year MLS veteran as a player, is the General Manager of the Portland Timbers, while Lichaj earned 16 caps for the U.S. Men's National Team and played in the English Premier League and Championship for 15 seasons before joining FC Cincinnati as head coach of the club's U-19 Academy team. Guzan went on to play under Matkovich at Chivas USA as he kicked off a playing career that has spanned two decades following his extension with Atlanta United FC through the 2025 season. Matkovich holds a USSF National "A" Coaching License and a USSF National "Youth" Coaching License.

