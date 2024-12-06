Three Chattanooga FC Academy Teams Set for USYS Nationals

December 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Three CFC Academy teams will be showcasing their skills on the national stage over the next two weekends.

The 2011 Boys Navy, 2010 Girls Navy and 2006 Girls Navy squads will be representing Chattanooga at the national level beginning tomorrow, Saturday December 7th in Mesa, Arizona.

The 2011 Boys Navy team (pictured above) is coached by Dr. Sebastian Giraldo and Maryn Beutler, while the 2010 Girls Navy team is coached by club legends Juan and Summer Hernandez and the 2006 Girls Navy team is coached by Juan Hernandez and Russ Ronda.

For both boys and girls, each age group at the December quarterfinals features up to 10 groups of four teams each (40 teams per age group). Teams are placed into groups of four and play a round robin of three games within their group. Teams receive three points for a win, one point for a draw and zero points for a loss.

Teams that finish in the top three spots within their four-team group will advance to the next stage of national competitions - the National League Semifinals. The higher a team finishes in its quarterfinals group, the higher the pool placement it will receive for the semifinals.

Quarterfinal matches will not be live streamed, but every game is professionally filmed by the USYS and will be available to the teams involved.

FULL SCHEDULE OF CFC ACADEMY TEAMS AT USYS NATIONALS

2011 Boys Navy

Dec 07, 2024, 5:45 PM MST/7:45 PM EST: Chattanooga FC 11B Navy (TN) - GGS 11B Gold (FL), Arizona Athletic Grounds - Field 09

Dec 08, 2024, 4:45 PM MST/6:45 PM EST: St. Louis Stars SC 11B Academy Red (MO) - Chattanooga FC 11B Navy (TN), Arizona Athletic Grounds - Field 08

Dec 09, 2024, 9:00 AM MST/11:00 AM EST: Chattanooga FC 11B Navy (TN) - FWSC 11B Augsburg (IN), Arizona Athletic Grounds - Field 08

2006 Girls Navy

Dec 13, 2024, 1:00 PM MST/3:00 PM EST: IMG Premier Girls (FL) - Chattanooga FC 06G Navy (TN), Arizona Athletic Grounds - Field 10

Dec 14, 2024, 11:00 AM MST/1:00 PM EST: Chattanooga FC 06G Navy (TN) - Manitou FC 07G (MN), Arizona Athletic Grounds - Field 13

Dec 15, 2024, 9:00 AM MST/11:00 AM EST: Chattanooga FC 06G Navy (TN) - Alliance FC 06/07 Girls Elite 64 (MO), Arizona Athletic Grounds - Field 21

2010 Girls Navy

Dec 14, 2024, 3:00 PM MST/5:00 PM EST: PPA 10G Green (MD) - Chattanooga FC 10G Navy (TN), Arizona Athletic Grounds - Field 19

Dec 15, 2024, 1:00 PM MST/3:00 PM EST: Chattanooga FC 10G Navy (TN) - Utah Surf 10 Sasaki Blue (UT), Arizona Athletic Grounds - Field 14

Dec 16, 2024, 9:00 AM MST/11:00 AM EST: Chattanooga FC 10G Navy (TN) - BVB IA Pittsburgh 10G Premier (PA-W), Arizona Athletic Grounds - Field 11

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.