Harrisburg Stampede to Cease Operations

December 3, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL) News Release







OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League was notified this morning that the Harrisburg Stampede would cease operations effective immediately. Harrisburg's ownership cited a difficult economic climate that was not in the best interest of team continuing operations.

"The decision was both surprising and unfortunate." said National Arena League Commissioner Todd Walkenhorst, "This morning we were notified of the Stampede's decision to end operations, while we never want to see a team come to an end, we understand that this is a tough business and this is a reality of the industry. We look forward to continuing moving forward to the 2025 season, which is scheduled to kickoff in March."

The NAL enters the 2025 season with 10 teams, fielding the most teams in league history. The league is working on schedule adjustments and will release an adjusted schedule as soon as possible.

