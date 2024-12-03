Harrisburg Stampede Cease Operations Effective Immediately

December 3, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

Harrisburg Stampede News Release







It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you of the difficult decision to cease operations of the Harrisburg Stampede effective immediately. After careful consideration and evaluation of the current business environment, we have determined that it is no longer feasible to continue operations.

This has been one of the toughest business decisions in my professional career because of you - our fans, sponsors, players and staff. When we relaunched the Stampede last year, it was to bring all of you together. Unfortunately, rising costs and challenging environment has made it impossible to continue and be a viable team business. With rising cost and hurdles it has left me with no other option.

We want to express our deepest gratitude for your loyalty and support since we have relaunched. Leading the Stampede has been an honor and a privilege. Our entire team is incredibly proud of the relationships we have built and the milestones we have achieved together within our community. We will still be moving forward with many partnerships and community endeavors with my other business. We will fulfill our commitment to the non-profits and strive to make a difference in our neighborhoods and communities.

In the next 30 days, we will be refunding all ticket orders and sponsors who prepaid for the 2025 season. If you have any questions or need assistance during this transition, please do not hesitate to contact us at justin@hbgstampede.com. We are committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless experience for Stampede Nation during this time.

Respectfully,

Justin Coble

President

Harrisburg Stampede

• Discuss this story on the National Arena League message board...





National Arena League Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.