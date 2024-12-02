San Diego Mojo Add Outside Hitter Erin Fairs

Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has signed outside hitter Erin Fairs for the 2024 season, the team announced on Monday. Fairs arrives in America's Finest City with nine years of professional experience.

"It's exciting to be playing in a city I've never been to before and experience something new," Fairs said. "I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue to play stateside and to do so with this great group of players and coaches."

Fairs has spent the last four seasons competing with Athletes Unlimited and is a member of Athletes Unlimited Volleyball's Player Executive Committee. With AU, she has appeared in 105 sets and scored 6,755 points, tallying 185 kills, 264 digs, 15 aces and 15 assists. In 2022, she played in 42 sets, accumulating 2,704 points to finish 10th on the leaderboard, while leading the league with 377 reception attempts over 15 matches. Internationally, she has played professionally in Sweden, Turkey, Puerto Rico, Romania, Italy and Greece. Most recently, she played for Valencianas de Juncos in Puerto Rico.

Collegiately, she helped guide Louisville to an Atlantic Coast Conference title in 2015, earning All-ACC First Team and AVCA All-America honorable mention honors. That season she appeared in 32 matches (117 sets), scoring 510 points (4.36/set) and collecting 453 kills (3.87/set), 18 service aces, eight assists, 56 total blocks and 155 digs. Prior to playing for the Cardinals, she spent three seasons at South Florida, where she was the 2013 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year. She earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2013 and 2014, after collecting 2012 BIG EAST Rookie of the Year and second-team all-conference accolades as a freshman. Following three seasons at USF, she ranked eighth in program history with 1,234 kills and fourth with 1,301 career digs.

Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Fairs was a four-year starter at Foster High School where she was named First-Team All-District and Honorable Mention All-Texas in 2010. She also competed in basketball and track for the Falcons.

Fairs is San Diego's 15th signee for the 2025 season joining middle blockers Ronika Stone, Rainelle Jones, Regan Pittman and Lauren Page, outside hitters Kendra Dahlke, Rosir Calderón, Lauren Harrison and Kayla Lund, opposite Oluoma Okaro, liberos Shara Venegas and Anna Church, libero/setter Sarah Sponcil, and setters Da-Yeong Lee and Kylie Cole on the Mojo roster.

The Mojo selected four players in last week's Pro Volleyball Federation Draft - Wisconsin opposite Devyn Robinson, SMU outside hitter Maya Tabron, Nebraska middle blocker Leyla Blackwell, and Baylor opposite Elise McGhee. The quartet are slated to join the team later this month following the 2024 NCAA volleyball season.

San Diego opens its 2025 home schedule at Viejas Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:05 p.m. against the Orlando Valkyries. The Mojo will play all 14 home matches at Viejas Arena on the campus of SDSU, as well as 14 road matches during the 2025 campaign.

Player Details

Name: Erin Fairs

Position: Outside Hitter

Height: 5-10

Number: 51

Date of Birth: Aug. 14, 1994

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Country: USA

