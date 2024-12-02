Get More of the Mojo with an Extended Cyber Monday Deal

December 2, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







San Diego Mojo fans can SAVE BIG on tickets to their favorite Pro Volleyball team. If fans missed out on the Mojo Black Friday Specials, they have been extended to Cyber Monday, so fans can access the Super Saturday Pack and a discount on our Stone Cold Select-7 Flex Ticket Plan

If you're someone who's looking for a fun Saturday outing with your family, get ready to score big with the Mojo's Super Saturday Pack Black Friday Deal, offering an unbeatable value with four Saturday home games for the price of three, perfect for weekend warriors that don't want to miss a minute of the action.

This weekend, fans can dig in on the action with 10% off the Stone Cold Select-7 Flex Ticket Plan, which secures your seats in seven home matches of their choice. Plus, you'll have access to an exclusive 15% discount on Mojo merchandise.

Fans can access these fantastic deals.

Offers only valid on Monday, December 2, 2024.

The San Diego Mojo open its 2025 home schedule at Viejas Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:05 p.m. against the Orlando Valkyries. The Mojo will play all 14 home matches at Viejas Arena on the campus of SDSU, as well as 14 road matches during the 2025 campaign.

