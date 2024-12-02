"Supernovas Radio Network" Announces 2025 Lineup

December 2, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions are excited to announce Walnut Media as its flagship radio partner, with multiple News Channel Nebraska radio stations joining as affiliates for the "Supernovas Radio Network" as part of radio coverage for the upcoming 2025 season.

Walnut Media's KCRO 660 AM will serve as the official flagship radio station of all 2025 Supernovas regular season and postseason matches with the season set to begin at the CHI Health Center on January 10, 2025 for Banner Night.

KXCB Bluffs Country 106.5 FM and 1420 AM, which launched in Council Bluffs, Iowa in February 2023, will join as an affiliate alongside Boomer Radio 106.7 FM, which serves the Lincoln area.

"We are honored and excited to partner with the Supernovas and serve as their flagship radio station." Walnut Media's President Patrick Combs stated, "The excitement across the Midwest surrounding the Supernovas is incredible and we are proud to carry the games live on our stations and provide play-by-play and associated programming across our statewide affiliate stations!"

In partnership with Walnut, News Channel Nebraska will provide affiliate coverage across Nebraska through ESPN Tri-Cities, KNCY in Nebraska City, KGMT in Fairbury, and KSID-AM in Sidney. ESPN Tri-Cities broadcasts on 1460/1550 AM and 92.1/92.7 FM, covering much of south-central Nebraska. KNCY is available on 105.5 FM and 1600 AM, KGMT on 1310 AM, and KSID on 1340 AM.

The "Supernovas Radio Network" will reach five states in its 2025 coverage with signals reaching Nebraska and parts of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Colorado. Radio broadcasts can also be heard worldwide on the official Omaha Supernovas App.

Omaha native Grant Hansen will lead play-by-play duties with Nebraska Volleyball National Champion and Omaha Skutt Volleyball head coach Renee Saunders returning for her second season on the mic.

"Like many Nebraskans, volleyball is woven closely into the fabric of my life," Hansen said. "To be selected as the next play-by-play voice of the Omaha Supernovas is an incredibly humbling honor. I can't express how excited I am to tell the stories of these great players and coaches to an exceptionally passionate fan base. I'd like to thank Diane Mendenhall, Patrick Combs, Grant Gallo and Geoff Exstrom for making this all possible. The first season of the PVF was phenomenal, yet there is so much more in store. It's a privilege to be along for the ride."

"I am absolutely fired up for the opportunity to return for season two with the Omaha Supernovas," Saunders shared. "They have put together a star-studded lineup, with lots of firepower, as they try to defend their championship. This team is going to be an exciting one to watch and I cannot wait to be courtside!"

Hansen began his broadcasting career at the age of 11 on KCRO hosting a sports-talk show called "The Instant Replay". Heralding from Fort Calhoun and a graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Hansen has served as the radio voice for the Midland University football team since 2021. In his four years of work with KHUB/KFMT in Fremont and Walnut Media, Hansen has called countless volleyball, football, basketball, baseball and softball games.

Saunders comes back for her second season as the color analyst for the "Supernovas Radio Network". Saunders flourished in her new role in 2024 as the Supernovas marched toward the inaugural PVF Championship. Saunders has transformed the Omaha Skutt Volleyball program into a national power, winning nine-straight Class B Nebraska State Championships. She has been named the National Coach of the Year by the AVCA, VolleyballMag, Athletico and MaxPreps. She also has the distinct honor of being the only one to be awarded Nebraska Player and Coach of the Year by the Omaha World Herald and Lincoln Journal Star.

Walnut Media, which is based in Omaha, was founded in 2014 by Sue and Steve Seline and is the market's only local, family-owned media company. Walnut Media also operates Boomer Radio in Omaha and Lincoln as well as The Best Mix and Big Dog in Fremont. Performance Digital, a digital services agency, and Performance Podcast, a full-service podcast and distribution company is also operated by Walnut Media.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from December 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.