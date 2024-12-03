Sporting JAX to compete in 2025/26 USL Super League season

December 3, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting JAX today announced a major milestone for women's professional soccer on the First Coast as the team will kick off its inaugural season at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium in August 2025. As part of the Division 1 USL Super League, Sporting JAX will redefine North Florida's sports landscape, making history as Jacksonville's first women's pro soccer team.

"We are excited to partner with the University of North Florida and bring our inaugural women's professional season to Hodges Stadium," said Steve Livingstone, Sporting JAX President and CEO. "Our Sporting JAX women's team will make history as the first-ever major league women's professional sports team for Jacksonville and the First Coast. Our club motto is "'Lift Every Voice' and we are dedicated to shining a spotlight on talented female athletes as they represent our hometown and play at the highest level of professional Division I soccer in the United States."

While plans are underway for a permanent stadium for the Sporting JAX women's and men's teams, Hodges Stadium will serve as the interim home for the women's team from Fall 2025 to Spring 2026, inclusive of regular season matches and friendlies.

"I am incredibly excited to welcome Sporting Jax into the Super League for the 2025/26 season," said Amanda Vandervort, USL Super League President. "The club's leadership group is committed to breaking barriers and creating more professional playing opportunities for the women on the First Coast and beyond. Sporting Jax will be a wonderful addition to the league, and we look forward to seeing them take the field at UNF next fall."

