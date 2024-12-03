Tom Lyons Appointed Global Chief Marketing Officer of Club Underdog

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, December 3, 2024 - Club Underdog, a subsidiary of North Sixth Group, today announced that experienced marketing leader Tom Lyons has joined as Global Chief Marketing Officer. In his new role, Lyons will focus on revitalizing overlooked teams with passionate local fan bases, demonstrating an investment in their communities with better talent on the field and improved fan experiences in the stands.

Lyons brings more than 20 years of leadership experience, primarily in agency roles, where he worked with top brands such as Chipotle, New Balance, PNC Bank, and Rent the Runway. His expertise spans emerging media, digital, and social strategies, helping clients build brands and drive business outcomes. In his new role, Lyons will focus on building the brands of Club Underdog's teams in their respective markets while attracting sponsors and partners to elevate their reach and impact.

Brands today are seeking authentic content marketing moments, and nothing is more authentic than sports," said Lyons. "Our athletes have unique perspectives and stories, and we aim to partner with brands to bring more content, enthusiasm, and passion to the fan base. With the energy and talent of our global portfolio, we have an incredible product, and I'm thrilled to make our fan experience something unforgettable, even in a city like New York, where competition for entertainment is second to none."

Club Underdog's global strategy is rooted in identifying teams that may have been overlooked or neglected yet have passionate local followings. By investing in these clubs, the organization strives to strengthen both their on-field performance and fan engagement, offering improved stadium experiences, such as enhanced food options and greater accessibility. Lyons aims to harness this approach to foster deeper community connections and build a sustainable foundation for long-term success.

"Tom's vision and expertise align perfectly with Club Underdog's mission to create dynamic opportunities for our teams, athletes, fans, and partners," said Daniel Hall, CEO of Club Underdog. "His innovative approach to marketing and brand building will be instrumental in driving growth and delivering value to our stakeholders globally."

Under its Club Underdog subsidiary, North Sixth Group owns and operates Brooklyn Football Club, historic European football clubs Campobasso FC and Dagenham & Redbridge FC, and the fast-growing football apparel company Diaza. The organization prides itself on achieving both sporting and business success across its portfolio and looks forward to building on the momentum of Brooklyn FC's women's team, currently top of the table, as they close out their December matches and resume their campaign in 2025.

