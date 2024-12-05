Tiger-Cats Name Ted Goveia General Manager

December 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that Ted Goveia has been named the football club's new general manager. Goveia joins the Ticats after spending the previous 10 seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, most recently serving as the Senior Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ted as our new general manager," said President of Football Operations Orlondo Steinauer. "Ted's extensive knowledge, leadership and experience, combined with his championship pedigree, make him a tremendous addition to our organization. We are confident that his vision will help us achieve our ultimate goal of bringing another Grey Cup to Hamilton."

Throughout his tenure in Winnipeg, Goveia was instrumental in the team's U.S. and Canadian scouting efforts while also playing a key role in player recruitment and contract negotiations. The Blue Bombers qualified for the playoffs eight times, earned five Grey Cup appearances and captured two championships during his time with the blue and gold.

The Burlington, Ontario native also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts as director of Canadian scouting (2010-2012) and director of player personnel (2013), in addition to a stint as the team's running backs coach in 2010 and 2011. Goveia played a key role in shaping the Argonauts roster that won the 2012 Grey Cup.

"I'm honoured to be given this opportunity with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats," said Goveia. "Having grown up in the area, I understand how much the Tiger-Cats mean to this community. I'd like to thank Scott Mitchell, Bob Young, Stelco, and the Hamilton Sports Group, along with Orlondo Steinauer, Matt Afinec, and the entire Ticats organization, for their trust and belief in me. I'm incredibly excited to get started."

Prior to his time in the Canadian Football League, Goveia enjoyed an extensive coaching career at the Canadian University level, beginning with Mount Allison in 1994. He moved onto McMaster University in 2001, assuming various coaching roles while also serving as recruitment coordinator, helping the Marauders earn three consecutive berths in the Yates Cup final. In 2004, Goveia joined UBC as offensive coordinator before he was named head coach and general manager in 2006.

Goveia also held coaching positions in the CJFL with the Burlington Braves and Oakville Longhorns and formerly served as a member of the Football Canada Board of Directors.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.