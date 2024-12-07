LA Galaxy Claim Sixth MLS Cup with 2-1 Win Over New York Red Bulls at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night

December 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - Concluding their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign, the LA Galaxy won MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi following a 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls before a sell-out crowd of 26,812 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday night. Dejan Joveljić recorded the game-winning goal, while Gastón Brugman was named the MLS Cup MVP presented by Audi after tallying the game's opening assist.

LA Galaxy MLS Cup 2024 Champions

The LA Galaxy have now won an league-record six MLS Cups (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2024) following the victory over the Red Bulls. In 82 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches, the Galaxy improved to 51-24-7 (147 GF; 92 GA). In 10 all-time MLS Cups, the Galaxy hold a 6-3-1 record. In 40 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches contested at home, LA holds a 35-4-1 record. With 18 goals scored during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, the LA Galaxy have set a new MLS record for the most goals scored in a single playoff campaign. In five matches played during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, the Galaxy have outscored their opponents 18-4, which is the largest goal differential (+14) in a single postseason campaign in MLS history. In five matches played during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, Joveljić notched a league-high six goals and two assists. Notably, the Galaxy's 87 combined MLS goals scored (Regular Season & Playoffs) ranks as the third-highest all-time in a single season behind only the 1998 Los Angeles Galaxy (94) and the 2019 LAFC (90). Notably, Dignity Health Sports Park has hosted a league-high seven MLS Cups (2003, 2004, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2024). The LA Galaxy are the first team in MLS Cup Playoffs history to have four players with at least 3+ goals scored in a single campaign (Riqui Puig - 4 goals, 3 assists; Dejan Joveljić - 6 goals, 2 assists; Gabriel Pec - 3 goals, 2 assists; Joseph Paintsil - 4 goals, 1 assist).

Unbeaten At Dignity Health Sports Park

In 21 matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy held an unbeaten record of 17-0-4 (58 GF; 28 GA). The 2024 LA Galaxy's 17 wins at home equals the MLS record for the most wins in a single venue within a season (Regular Season & Playoffs). (2014 LA Galaxy - Dignity Health Sports Park; 2000 Chicago Fire - Soldier Field; 1998 D.C. United - RFK Stadium). The Galaxy won 15 consecutive matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports as the home team dating back to May 25, 2024, outscoring their opponents 45-19 during that span. Joveljić totaled 20 goal contributions (15 goals, 5 assists) in 17 MLS matches played (Regular Season & Playoffs) at DHSP this season.

2024 MLS Cup Champions Celebration at Legends Plaza

The LA Galaxy announced today a 2024 MLS Cup Champions celebration to be held tomorrow, Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3:00 p.m. PT at Dignity Health Sports Park's Legends Plaza. The rally is open to the public and parking is free. LA Galaxy players, coaches and staff will be present. LA Galaxy broadcaster Joe Tutino will serve as emcee. DJ Vick One will provide musical entertainment. Media will be able to capture b-roll and soundbites from the rally, which is open to the media beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT. Media will be allowed to park in Lot 10. Media interested in attending the LA Galaxy's 2024 MLS Cup Champions Celebration are kindly asked to RSVP: galaxycommunications@lagalaxy.com.

Goal-Scoring Plays

LA - Joseph Paintsil (Gastón Brugman), 9th minute: Gastón Brugman picked up the ball in midfield and delivered a through ball that Joseph Paintsil latched onto and his shot from inside the penalty area snuck past New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel.

LA - Dejan Joveljić (Mark Delgado), 13th minute: Dejan Joveljić received the ball in midfield and raced towards the penalty area. As Red Bulls defenders tried to close down Joveljić, his toe poked effort was finished at bottom right corner of the goal.

LA - Sean Nealis, 28th minute: After a corner-kick delivery into the box, a failed clearance fell to Sean Nealis and his half-volleyed effort was fired into the back of the net.

Postgame Notes

The LA Galaxy won their league-record sixth MLS Cup (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2024) following the victory over the Red Bulls.

In 42 matches played across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy held a 25-9-8 record (92 GF, 60 GA).

The MLS Cup Final between LA and New York marked the 52nd meeting across all competitions between the two teams, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 22-21-9 (81 GF, 77 GA).

Against the Red Bulls, the Galaxy hold a 18-20-8 (70 GF, 68 GA) record in league play and a 4-1-1 (11 GF, 9 GA) record in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Gastón Brugman was named the MLS Cup MVP presented by Audi after recording an assist, two interceptions and winning seven of 11 duels in 75 minutes of action.

Emiro Garcés finished the match with nine of 13 duels won, a game-high five interceptions and two of two tackles won in 90 minutes of action.

In 82 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches, the Galaxy improved to 51-24-7 (148 GF; 92 GA).

In five matches played during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, the Galaxy are outscored their opponents 18-4, which is an MLS record for the largest goal differential in a single postseason campaign.

LA's 85 combined MLS goals scored (Regular Season & Playoffs) ranks as the third-highest all-time in a single season behind only the 1998 Los Angeles Galaxy (94) and the 2019 LAFC (90).

The Galaxy have recorded 20 assists during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, which ranks third-all time for the most assists in a single postseason campaign (2000 - Chicago Fire: 24; 1997 - D.C. United: 21).

Head Coach Greg Vanney improved to 16-6-2 in 24 MLS Cup Playoff matches managed between Toronto FC (10-5-2) and the LA Galaxy (6-1-0).

Vanney's .708 winning percentage is tied for the best in MLS Cup Playoffs history, and his 16 wins ranks fourth all-time amongst all coaches in postseason play.

Dejan Joveljić finished the 2024 campaign with 21 goals and 8 assists in 33 appearances (28 starts) across all competitions.

In 37 matches played (35 starts) across all competitions this season, Joseph Paintsil recorded 15 goals and 11 assists.

The Galaxy won 15 consecutive matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports as the home team dating back to May 25, 2024, outscoring their opponents 45-19 during that span.

The 2024 LA Galaxy's 16 wins in MLS play at home ranks tied for fourth all-time in MLS history for the most wins at a single venue within a season (Regular Season & Playoffs).

This marked the 11th time across all competitions this season that Dignity Health Sports Park recorded a sell-out.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - MLS Cup 2024

LA Galaxy (West No. 2 Seed) vs. New York Red Bulls (East No. 7 Seed)

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 - Dignity Health Sports Park (Los Angeles)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

LA Galaxy 2 0 2

New York Red Bulls 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

LA: Paintsil (Brugman), 9

LA: Joveljić (Delgado), 13

NY: S. Nealis, 28

Misconduct Summary:

NY: Eile (caution), 35

LA: Delgado (caution), 38

NY: Harper (caution), 71

Lineups:

LA: GK John McCarthy; D Miki Yamane, D Emiro Garces, D Maya Yoshida ©, D John Nelson; M Edwin Cerrillo, M Mark Delgado, M Gastón Brugman (Marco Reus, 75), M Joseph Paintsil (Jalen Neal, 90+4), M Gabriel Pec, F Dejan Joveljić (Diego Fagundez, 78)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Novak Mićović; D Julián Aude, D Mauricio Cuevas, D Eriq Zavaleta, M Isaiah Parente, F Miguel Berry

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Dejan Joveljić, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Gabriel Pec, Dejan Joveljić, 2); FOULS: 8 (Mark Delgado, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 2

NY: GK Carlos Coronel; D Noah Eile, D Dylan Nealis (Corey Burke, 84), D Sean Nealis, D John Tolkin; M Peter Stroud (Ronald Donkor, 65), M Lewis Morgan, M Emil Forsberg ©, M Cameron Harper, M Daniel Edelman (Wikelman Carmona, 84); F Dante Vanzier (Elias Manoel, 65)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Ryan Meara; D Andres Reyes; M Julian Zakrzewski; F Dennis Gjengaar, F Serge Ngoma

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Emil Forsberg, Noah Eile, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Three players tied, 1); FOULS: 11 (Cameron Harper, 4); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 4

Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Assistant Referees: Kyle Atkins, Logan Brown

Fourth Official: Ismir Pekmic

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Weather: Clear, 79 degrees

Attendance: 26,812

