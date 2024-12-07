New York Red Bulls Fall 1-2 to the LA Galaxy in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup

December 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







The Galaxy opened the scoring in the ninth minute, when midfielder Edwin Cerillo slipped a ball through to forward Joseph Paintsil who laced a shot into the bottom right corner.

The home side added to their lead in the 13th minute. Midfielder Mark Delgado won a second ball at midfield and quickly played a vertical pass to forward Dejan Joveljic who drove 40 yards to the center of the box and placed a shot into the bottom right corner.

New York struck back in the 28th minute, as midfielder Emil Forsberg whipped in a corner kick that bounced around the box and fell to defender Sean Nealis who brought the ball down with his chest and struck a right footed full volley into the right side of the net.

Nealis is the first defender in club history to score in an MLS CUP and fourth defender in franchise history to ever score a goal in a playoff match.

The Massapequa, NY native scored his first career MLS Cup Playoffs goal and his first goal of the 2024 season.

Defenders Sean Nealis and Dylan Nealis became the 4th set of brothers to play together in the MLS Cup.

For the first time in MLS Cup history, five different players born in New York & New Jersey started in a MLS Cup final for a single club (Daniel Edelman, John Tolkin, Peter Stroud, Sean Nealis, Dylan Nealis)

Defender Nealis and Goalkeeper Carlos Coronel move into a tie for eighth place with Carlos Mendes in franchise history for most games started across all competitions by a player with 146.

Tolkin and Nealis appeared in their 10th career playoff match, which is tied for third most by a defender in franchise history.

