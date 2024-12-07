New York City FC Academy Announce Partnership with Footy Access for MLS NEXT Fest

December 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC is excited to announce its partnership with innovative football media company Footy Access for MLS NEXT Fest. The tournament will take place in Indio, California from December 6 to 11.

Footy Access, owned by founder David Rodriguez and former USMNT player Jeremiah White, is a trailblazing media company that shines a spotlight on the next generation of football talent. Known for creating engaging, high-quality content, Footy Access provides a platform that amplifies the stories of rising stars while offering fans an inside look into the future of the sport. Their expertise and dedication have made them a leader in showcasing youth football across the U.S.

As part of this exciting collaboration, New York City FC and Footy Access will deliver an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience, giving fans unparalleled access to New York City FC's Academy team throughout MLS NEXT Fest. The partnership will feature exclusive moments, player interviews, match highlights, and insights into the Academy's operations. This initiative is designed to engage the wider U.S. soccer community by highlighting the talented players, dedicated coaching staff, and the world-class environment at New York City FC's Academy.

Fans are encouraged to follow @NYCFCYouth and Footy Access on their respective social media channels to stay updated with all the action and exclusive content from MLS NEXT Fest. This partnership offers a unique and immersive glimpse into the New York City FC Academy, providing football enthusiasts across the country with a front-row seat to the future of the game.

Stay tuned and join us as we celebrate the next generation of football talent at MLS NEXT Fest!

