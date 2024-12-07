TQL Stadium to Host Four Group Stage Matches in FIFA Club World Cup 2025

December 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

TQL Stadium will host four matches in next summer's FIFA Club World Cup 2025, FIFA announced this morning following the conclusion of the official draw for the event Thursday in Miami.

Cincinnati's TQL Stadium will host four Group Stage matches between Sunday, June 15 and Wednesday, June 25. Cincinnati will host the second match of the tournament on June 15 at Noon ET featuring 33-time German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and New Zealand's Auckland City FC, record 12-time winners of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Champions League.

Mexican club CF Pachuca, winners of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, will face 17-time Austrian Bundesliga winners FC Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday, June 18 at 6 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, June 21, Cincinnati will host another German powerhouse with Borussia Dortmund taking on Mamelodi Sundowns FC, 17-time winners of the South African Premier Soccer League. Kickoff is set for Noon ET.

In the final Club World Cup match in Cincinnati, Borussia Dortmund will feature again at TQL Stadium taking on South Korean side Ulsan HD FC, three-time defending champions of the K League 1. Kickoff on Wednesday, June 25 is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on the final matchday of Group F.

Full Club World Cup Schedule At TQL Stadium (All Times ET)

Sunday, June 15 - 12 p.m. - Bayern Munich (GER) vs. Auckland City FC (NZL) - Group C

Wednesday, June 18 - 6 p.m. - CF Pachuca (MEX) vs. FC Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) - Group H

Saturday, June 21 - 12 p.m. - Mamelodi Sundowns FC (RSA) vs. Borussia Dortmund (GER) - Group F

Wednesday, June 25 - 3 p.m. - Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs. Ulsan HD FC (KOR) - Group F

Tickets for all Group Stage matches will open on Thursday, December 19 at 10 a.m. ET exclusively via FIFA.com/tickets.

The home of FC Cincinnati TQL Stadium is one of 12 stadiums that will host matches in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 when 32 top clubs in the world play for the title of FIFA Club World Champions.

The 2025 edition of the Club World Cup will take place in the United States and is expanded to 32 clubs for the first time. The tournament kicks off on Sunday, June 15, 2025 and will continue for 29 days before the Club World Cup Final on July 13, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

TQL Stadium and MetLife Stadium are joined by 10 other venues - Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte), Rose Bowl Stadium (Los Angeles), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami), GEODIS Park (Nashville), Camping World Stadium (Orlando), Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando), Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia), Lumen Field (Seattle), and Audi Field (Washington, D.C.).

TQL Stadium has hosted seven international matches, two concerts and has featured the Orange and Blue compete in international competitions including the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup.

