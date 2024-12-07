Full Match Schedule Unveiled for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

RENTON, WASH. - FIFA today announced the full schedule for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 next summer across the United States, including the six matches being held at Lumen Field in Seattle. Following Thursday's draw in Miami that saw Sounders FC placed into Group B, the Rave Green begin the tournament against Brazilian side Botafogo on Sunday, June 15 (7:00 p.m. PT) before facing Atlético Madrid of Spain on Thursday, June 19 (3:00 p.m. PT) and Paris Saint-Germain of France on Monday, June 23 (12:00 p.m. PT), with all matches taking place in Seattle.

Three additional matches are taking place at Lumen Field, including CA River Plate (Argentina) vs. Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) on Tuesday, June 17, Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Urawa Red Diamonds on Saturday, June 21 and Inter Milan vs. CA River Plate on Wednesday, June 25.

Sounders FC Season Ticket Members receive priority ticket access for FIFA Club World Cup matches at Lumen Field. Those interested should visit SoundersFC.com for more information on membership.

Seattle's first match of the tournament takes place on Sunday, June 15 in a 7 against 2024 Copa Libertadores champion Botafogo, one of South America's most historic clubs. The former club of midfielder João Paulo, who has spent the past four seasons in Seattle, Botafogo currently sits in first place in the Brazilian topflight with one match remaining in the 2024 league season.

The Rave Green then take on Spanish powerhouse Atlético Madrid on Thursday, June 19. The 11-time La Liga champion and 10-time Copa del Rey winner currently sits third in the Spanish topflight standings behind Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. Atlético qualified for the Club World Cup based on its UEFA ranking over the past four years.

Seattle ends Group Stage play on Monday, June 23 against French power Paris Saint-Germain, a 12-time Ligue 1 champion, including the 2023-2024 campaign. Currently in first place in the 2024-2025 league standings, PSG qualified for the competition based on its UEFA ranking over the past four years.

Taking place from June 15 to July 13, 2025, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 brings together the most successful clubs from each of FIFA's six international confederations: AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA. The tournament is set to take place entirely in the United States, with 12 locations across the country. Sounders FC qualified for the Club World Cup after winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup, still the only MLS side to win the continental competition. The Rave Green are one of two MLS clubs in the tournament, alongside Inter Miami CF, who was chosen by FIFA as the participant from the host country after winning the 2024 Supporters' Shield.

FIFA announced earlier this week that DAZN has been confirmed as the exclusive global broadcaster of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The landmark agreement will see all 63 matches at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 live-streamed, free to view on DAZN worldwide, with the possibility of sublicensing to local free-to-air linear broadcast networks.

Sounders FC finished the 2024 MLS regular season fourth in the Western Conference with a 16-9-9 record, advancing to the Western Conference Final before falling 1-0 to the LA Galaxy. The club also reached the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals and the Leagues Cup 2024 Quarterfinals, accumulating a 22-13-12 record across all competitions. The club now heads into the 2024 offseason, with its sights set on the 2025 MLS campaign which kicks off early next year.

