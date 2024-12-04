Longest Season in CEBL History Set to Tip off May 11 in Edmonton

December 4, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







The longest season in Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) history is on tap for next summer as the league unveiled its 2025 schedule Wednesday. The schedule features a record number of CEBL games with 120 regular season and seven playoff contests booked from May to August in 2025 as the league moves from a 20 to 24-game format for the first time.

The CEBL's seventh season tips off Sunday, May 11 at 4 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. ET in Edmonton when the Stingers host the Calgary Surge at Edmonton EXPO Centre and will run through 2025 Championship Weekend (CW25) in Winnipeg from August 21-24. CW25 will feature three games at Canada Life Centre, including the Conference Finals doubleheader Friday, August 22 and the CEBL Championship Final on Sunday, August 24.

With at least one home and away matchup between all teams in 2025, every team will visit every CEBL city next summer. For the first time ever, all 10 teams will be in action on the same day with four quintupleheaders booked (June 6, June 22, August 8, August 10), including the final day of the regular season. The schedule also includes two quadrupleheaders, nine tripleheaders headlined by one on Canada Day, and 84 games falling on weekends (Fri-Sat-Sun) with "CEBL Friday" featuring 35 games.

"Basketball continues to grow at a rapid pace across the country and our seventh season will deliver more opportunities than ever before for fans to consume our vibrant Canadian brand," said Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Co-Founder of the CEBL. "The expansion of our season delivers a record 127 total CEBL games, each team visiting every market at least once, and all of it culminating with what promises to be the biggest and best Championship Weekend ever in Winnipeg. We look forward to celebrating another CEBL season filled with world-class basketball and first-class entertainment all across the country."

The 2024 CEBL Champion Niagara River Lions will celebrate their historic win at their home and season opener Friday, May 16 against the Calgary Surge at Meridian Centre at 7 p.m. ET. A championship rematch is slated for Thursday, May 22 when the River Lions travel to Vancouver to take part in the Bandits' home opener at Langley Events Centre at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET.

Ticket information for all CEBL games can be found by visiting cebl.ca/tickets, or directly through each team's website: Brampton Honey Badgers, Calgary Surge, Edmonton Stingers, Montréal Alliance, Niagara River Lions, Ottawa BlackJacks, Saskatchewan Rattlers, Scarborough Shooting Stars, Vancouver Bandits and Winnipeg Sea Bears.

The 2025 CEBL Playoffs are scheduled to begin Thursday, August 14 with the Conference Play-In games, followed by the Conference Semifinals on Saturday, August 16. The winners will advance to CW25 to join the Winnipeg Sea Bears (host team) and the top-ranked team from the Eastern Conference who are automatically seeded into the Conference Finals. The full playoff schedule with tipoff times will be announced at a later date.

The best way for fans in Winnipeg to secure tickets for CW25 is to become a Sea Bears season ticket member. In addition to having their seats reserved for CW25, all current and new season ticket members will receive preferred pricing and first access to the best available seats via an exclusive pre-sale window for additional CW25 tickets. All fans are encouraged to sign up for more information on CW25, including first access to ticket presale information and festival events, by visiting cebl.ca/CW25.

The 2025 broadcast schedule with all nationally televised games on TSN will be announced at a later date. All games, including playoffs, will be streamed live on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+ Powered by BetVictor, on CEBL Mobile, the official app of the CEBL (available on Android and iOS devices), and on TSN+.

**For the full 2025 CEBL schedule, please visit cebl.ca/schedule.**

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.