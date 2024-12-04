Scarborough Shooting Stars Announce 2025 CEBL Schedule

December 4, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Scarborough Shooting Stars News Release







The Scarborough Shooting Stars released its 2025 CEBL schedule on Wednesday. Scarborough will play at least one game in each CEBL city as the league unveils its longest season in history with 120 regular season games.

The Shooting Stars 24 game schedule consists of 12 home and 12 away games which include 14 games verse eastern conference teams and 10 games against teams from the west.

Scarborough opens their season on the road May 25 at the CAA Centre where they will take on the Brampton Honey Badgers at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Shooting Stars will host back-to-back school day games at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre Tuesday, May 27 verse the Ottawa BlackJacks and Thursday, May 29 verse the Saskatchewan Rattlers - both at 11:00 a.m. ET. However the team's official home opener, open to all fans, will be Saturday, June 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET against the Winnipeg Sea bears.

Each CEBL team will make an appearance at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre this season as Scarborough will play a home and home against all of the western conference teams. They will match up against the Niagara River Lions and Montreal Alliance in four games and play Brampton and Ottawa in three contests.

The Shooting Stars finish their season with a four game homestand. The CEBL season stretches further into August this year with all 10 teams capping off their seasons on Sunday, August 10, including Scarborough who will host Montreal at 2:00 p.m. ET.

For the Scarborough Shooting Stars downloadable schedule - click here.

The 2025 broadcast schedule with all nationally televised games on TSN will be announced at a later date. All games, including playoffs, will be streamed live on the CEBL's OTT platform CEBL+ Powered by BetVictor, on CEBL Mobile, the official app of the CEBL (available on Android and iOS devices), and on TSN+.

The Scarborough Shooting stars will begin announcing their 2025 roster in the weeks leading up to the start of their May training camp. Ticket information for Shooting Stars home games is available at scarboroughshootingstars.ca/tickets. More information about the Scarborough Shooting Stars is available at scarboroughshootingstars.ca as well as on Instagram (@scarboroughshootingstars), X (@SSS_CEBL) and Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.