2025 Schedule Out Now

December 4, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatchewan Rattlers News Release







Saskatoon, Sask. - The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced their schedule for the 2025 season on Wednesday, which is proudly presented by Tourism Saskatchewan. The 2025 Rattlers schedule will feature the largest number of games in a single season with the CEBL introducing a 24-game format. The Rattlers kick-off their season in Saskatoon, SK on May 15th playing against Western Conference rivals the Vancouver Bandits at SaskTel Centre. The 2025 season will end with Championship Weekend (CW25) happening in Winnipeg from August 21-24.

With at least one home and away matchup between all teams in 2025, every team will visit every CEBL city next summer. For the first time ever, all 10 teams will be in action on the same day with four quintupleheaders booked (June 6, June 22, August 8, August 10), including the final day of the regular season. The schedule also includes two quadrupleheaders, nine tripleheaders headlined by one on Canada Day, and 84 games falling on weekends (Fri-Sat-Sun) with "CEBL Friday" featuring 35 games.

The Rattlers will play their seventh season surpassing the total number of combined-seasons from previous Saskatchewan teams; Saskatchewan Storm (90' - 92'), Saskatoon Slam (92' - 94'), and Saskatchewan Hawks (00' - 02'). The Rattlers saw a record number of attendance during the 2024 season with over 25,000 fans in attendance when playing at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK.

"We are incredibly excited to have our schedule drop seven weeks earlier this season," said Rattlers President, Lee Genier. "As we continue to grow as a team and a league, the season increasing from 20 games to 24 games means fans can look forward to seeing more Rattlers Basketball. We have a great season ahead."

Fans can look forward to an amplified experience at SaskTel Centre, while the team looks to build on the success of the 2024 season. Under the leadership of Rattlers President Lee Genier, the Rattlers reverted to their 2019 Championship Weekend in-arena format, which featured multiple stages for hosting, fan-focused entertainment, more premium seating, and many opportunities for partners to interact with fans. After the decision to return to their 2019 format, the Rattlers saw a spike in demand for tickets, corporate interest, increase of international televised broadcast partners, and support from the Saskatchewan Rattlers Ambassadors.

Photo: Derek Elvin

The Rattlers have a balanced schedule for the 2025 season, with their season kicking off with a three-game homestand starting on May 15th playing against the Vancouver Bandits, Edmonton Stingers, and 2024 CEBL Champion Niagara River Lions. They start a three-game road trip in Scarborough on May 29, returning home on June 8th to play their second game against Vancouver. They alternate homestands and road trips for the remainder of the schedule playing three home games in June, four home games in July, and two home games in August. Closing out their regular season on home court against the Brampton Honey Badgers on August 10thbefore CW25.

The Rattlers will host entertainment acts and a variety of theme games throughout their home schedule, which will be announced at a later date leading up to 2025 season

General public and returning season ticket members can claim their seats for the entire Rattlers 2025 season by using Account Manager. Season tickets starting at $235 in the bronze. All tickets can also be purchased through the Rattlers Front Office (306) 244-2181, Saskatchewan Rattlers website, or via Ticketmaster. The Holiday Pack can be purchased online or at the Rattlers Front Office, which features four-tickets in any section with a bonus gift card. Single game tickets will be available later this spring. For more seating options, suites, and group rates; fans can contact an account executive.

The CEBL introduced a conference model of competition in 2023. The league's 10 teams are divided into an Eastern and Western Conference. The Western Conference includes the Calgary Surge, Edmonton Stingers, Saskatchewan Rattlers, Vancouver Bandits and Winnipeg Sea Bears. The Eastern Conference includes the Brampton Honey Badgers, Montréal Alliance, Niagara River Lions, Ottawa BlackJacks, and Scarborough Shooting Stars.

The 2025 CEBL Playoffs are scheduled to begin Thursday, August 14 with the Conference Play-In games, followed by the Conference Semifinals on Saturday, August 16. The winners will advance to CW25 to join the Winnipeg Sea Bears (host team) and the top-ranked team from the Eastern Conference who are automatically seeded into the Conference Finals. The full playoff schedule with tipoff times will be announced at a later date.

The 2025 broadcast schedule with all nationally televised games on TSN will be announced at a later date. All games, including playoffs, will be streamed live on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+ Powered by BetVictor, on CEBL Mobile, the official app of the CEBL (available on Android and iOS devices), and on TSN+.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.