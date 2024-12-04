Winnipeg Sea Bears Release 2025 Season Schedule

December 4, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Sea Bears have released the team's 2025 schedule. During the regular season, the Winnipeg Sea Bears will play all Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) teams at least once both at home and away. The first 24-game season in league history will see the Sea Bears play 12 home and 12 away games in total, up from a total of 20 games in 2024, and beginning with the team's home and season opener Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. against the Edmonton Stingers at Canada Life Centre.

As the host club for the CEBL's 2025 Championship Weekend (CW25) - which will run from August 21-24 next summer - the Sea Bears are guaranteed to play in the Western Conference Final on Friday, August 22, and fans in Winnipeg will also witness the 2025 CEBL Championship Final and crowning of the league's champion on August 24. Both games will also take place at Canada Life Centre.

"We're thrilled to bring Canada's premier basketball event to Winnipeg, especially after last year's incredible show of support from our fans," said Jason Smith, President of the Winnipeg Sea Bears."Their passion and dedication truly embody the spirit of our city's sports community, and they are the driving force behind the Sea Bears having this amazing opportunity."

CW25 will feature the Eastern and Western Conference Finals, the CEBL Championship Game, the Commissioner's Luncheon, a free outdoor street festival and the CEBL Player Awards. Expect more CW25 events and entertainment details in the near future.

The Sea Bears will start the season with two home games - the second one against their 2024 playoff rival, the Calgary Surge, on Saturday, May 23. The team's first away game will be another matchup with Calgary on May 25. They will circle back to end their season in Edmonton on August 10, the latest they've played during the regular season.

The Sea Bears will bring back the 2:00 p.m. Father's Day game at home on June 15 and will play as part of a Canada Day Tripleheader at 2:00 p.m. on July 1 in Ottawa.

Season tickets and Flex packs for the 2025 season are available now. Single game tickets will go on sale in the spring.

All games, including playoffs, will be live streamed on the Winnipeg Sea Bears app as well on CEBL+ and on CEBL Mobile, the official app of the CEBL.

A schedule of nationally televised games will be released at a later date.

Highlights:

- Winnipeg hosts 2025 Championship Weekend from August 21-24 at the Canada Life Centre

- Winnipeg plays in the Western Conference Final on August 22, 2025

- Home opener: May 16 vs. Edmonton at Canada Life Centre

- New 24-game schedule, with 12 games at home and 12 on the road.

- Eight home weekend games (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and four weekday games (Wednesday and Thursday).

- Final home game: August 8 vs. Brampton

- Final regular season game: August 10 vs. Edmonton

Home Game Schedule:

May 16 (Friday) vs. Edmonton 7:30 p.m.

May 23 (Friday) vs. Calgary 7:30 p.m.

May 28 (Wednesday) vs. Vancouver 7:00 p.m.

May 31 (Saturday) vs. Ottawa 7:30 p.m.

June 11 (Wednesday) vs. Montreal 7:00 p.m.

June 15 (Sunday/Father's Day) vs. Saskatchewan 2:00 p.m.

June 27 (Friday) vs. Scarborough 7:30 p.m.

July 17 (Thursday) vs. Calgary 7:00 p.m.

July 25 (Friday) vs. Edmonton 7:30 p.m.

August 1 (Friday) vs. Saskatchewan 7:30 p.m.

August 6 (Wednesday) vs. Niagara 7:00 p.m.

August 8 (Friday) vs. Brampton 7:30 p.m.

August 22 (Friday) Western Conference Final

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.