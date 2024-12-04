Ottawa BlackJacks Announce 2025 Regular Season Schedule

December 4, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Ottawa BlackJacks News Release







The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Canada's largest professional basketball league and member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced today its 2025 schedule, which will see the club begin the campaign on Sunday afternoon, May 18, at 3 p.m. against the defending CEBL champion Niagara River Lions at TD Place.

This year's schedule is highlighted by an additional four games, featuring two added contests at TD Place, expanding the regular season to a 24-game format. The 2025 campaign will start one week earlier and end two weeks later in late-August.

The 2025 regular season campaign will feature seven of the BlackJacks' 12 home contests beginning at either 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. with each CEBL opponent making at least one visit to the Nation's Capital for the first time in league history.

On Tuesday, July 1, at 3 p.m., Ottawa will compete against Winnipeg as a part of the CEBL's Canada Day Tripleheader, marking the Sea Bears' first visit to the Nation's Capital since 6/29/23. The BlackJacks will embark on a six-game road-trip from Friday, May 23 to Tuesday, June 10 which will see them visit six different CEBL opponents as TD Place plays host to the Volleyball Nations League from Wednesday, June 4 to Monday, June 9.

The BlackJacks will be hosting several unique theme nights throughout the course of the season which will be highlighted by a Father's Day contest on Sunday, June 15 at 2 p.m. versus Niagara while on Saturday, Aug. 2 at 2 p.m., Ottawa honours former Canada men's national team and St. Francis Xavier University head coach, Steve Konchalski when the Calgary Surge visit the Nation's Capital.

Ottawa hosts three consecutive home games from Saturday, Aug. 2 to Sunday, Aug. 10 highlighted by the regular-season finale on Aug. 10 when the Western Conference champion, Vancouver Bandits visit TD Place as a part of the organization's annual Fan Appreciation Night.

The 2025 CEBL season will culminate with the 2025 Championship Weekend (CW25) at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg from Friday, Aug. 22 to Sunday, Aug. 24 which will feature three games including the Conference Finals doubleheader and CEBL Championship Final.

Flexible ticket packages are currently available to purchase by visiting theblackjacks.ca/tickets.

BlackJacks 2025 season-seat memberships are available now. For additional details, fans are encouraged to email ticketing@theblackjacks.ca or call 613-690-0519.

All games are available for free to CEBL+ and TSN+ and in 2024, more than 50 CEBL games were broadcast live nationally on TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, and Game+, with an additional eight games in French on RDS.

2025 Ottawa BlackJacks regular season schedule (all times Eastern and subject to change)

Sunday, May 18 vs. Niagara, 3 p.m. (Home Opener)

Wednesday, May 21 vs. Brampton, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 23 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 27 at Scarborough, 11 a.m.

Saturday, May 31 at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 6 at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 8 at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 10 at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 15 vs. Niagara, 2 p.m. (Father's Day)

Friday, June 20 at Scarborough, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 22 at Brampton, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 28 vs. Montreal, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, July 1 vs. Winnipeg, 3 p.m. (Canada Day)

Saturday, July 5 at Saskatchewan, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 9 at Brampton, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 17 vs. Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 21 vs. Brampton, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 23 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 26 vs. Saskatchewan, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 29 vs. Scarborough, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 31 at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 2 vs. Calgary, 2 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 8 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 10 vs. Vancouver, 3 p.m.

