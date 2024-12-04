Honey Badgers Home Opener Set for May 25 as 2025 CEBL Schedule Revealed

December 4, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Brampton Honey Badgers News Release







The Brampton Honey Badgers and the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) released the 2025 schedule Wednesday, marking the league's seventh and largest season yet featuring 120 total regular season games next summer.

Brampton's campaign opens with two road games May 18 against the Montreal Alliance at 4 p.m. ET followed by a quick stop in the nation's capital May 21 versus the Ottawa BlackJacks at 7:30 p.m. ET. The black and gold will then welcome the Scarborough Shooting Stars to town on May 25 at 2 p.m. ET for a special home opener in their first of three head-to-head matchups on the schedule, officially tipping off the club's third season calling the CAA Centre home.

"This is a day that our organization had circled on the calendar for months," said Josie Pingitore, vice president of the Brampton Honey Badgers. "We are that much closer to welcoming the greatest fans in the league back to CAA Centre for another exciting summer of world-class basketball. The expanded schedule also gives our fans an opportunity to see every team in the league play right here in Brampton in 2025."

With the expanded schedule, CEBL action returns May 11 for a western showdown between the Calgary Surge and Edmonton Stingers, with a CEBL Champion being crowned at CW25 in late August hosted at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

Included in the Honey Badgers' slate of games at the CAA Centre is a pair of School Day Games, with a pre-season contest against the Niagara River Lions on May 13 at 11 a.m. ET and a June 4 matchup versus the Montreal Alliance at 11 a.m. ET. This will be the third and fourth time in the team's young history in Brampton that the organization has welcomed staff and students across the Peel Region for these annual events, setting a franchise attendance record with 4,068 in attendance last June against the Winnipeg Sea Bears.

The 2nd Annual Honey Badgers Camp Day Game presented by the City of Brampton is set for July 9 at 12:30 p.m. ET against the Ottawa BlackJacks for a second consecutive year.

The Honey Badgers will host the River Lions on July 27 on Fan Appreciation Night, before hitting the road for a trio of games against Montreal, Winnipeg, and Saskatchewan to close the books on the regular season.

In addition to some marquee games and matchups on the expanded schedule, the Honey Badgers will also be hosting special theme games including Filipino Night, Punjabi Night, Salute To Service Game presented by Kotak Law, and more! Further information will be available in the coming months as the Honey Badgers prepare to welcome back fans to the arena.

On August 10 with all 10 teams in action, the Honey Badgers and Saskatchewan Rattlers will close out the 2025 CEBL regular season calendar with a Sunday night matchup at the SaskTel Centre.

Notable highlights of Brampton's expanded 24-game regular season schedule include:

Brampton takes on Niagara in the franchise's first preseason game and first of two School Day Games on May 13

Every CEBL team visits the CAA Centre this summer as part of a home-and-home schedule layout

Honey Badgers visit the Montreal Alliance in their regular season opener

19-day homestand from June 14 to July 3 featuring five games - three of five games against Western Conference opponents

Brampton's regular season home schedule includes one Thursday, four Fridays, one Saturday, four Sundays, and two day games

The CEBL's broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date, but all games including playoffs will be livestreamed and archived on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, and on CEBL Mobile, the official app of the CEBL (available on Android and iOS devices).

Contact the Honey Badgers team directly by visiting honeybadgers.ca/contact-us or by telephone at (905) 522-BALL to inquire about ticket packages including season tickets, half season packs, voucher packages, group tickets, and more. Individual game tickets are expected to go on sale in the spring.

More information about the Brampton Honey Badgers can be found at honeybadgers.ca and @HoneyBadgersCan on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook.

