Stingers Announce 2025 Schedule

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) have announced their expanded 2025 schedule. The schedule will feature 24 regular season games, and fans will get to experience 12 home games at the Edmonton EXPO Centre from early May to mid August.

The Stingers will partake in the 2025 CEBL tip-off in the first game of the league's seventh season at home on Sunday, May 11th at 4:00 PM against provincial rivals the Calgary Surge. May will see the Stingers host two more home games, including a match against the Vancouver Bandits on Friday May 30th.

The Stingers schedule is highlighted by six Sunday afternoon games, ensuring fans of all ages can cheer on the team. With games much more spaced out than previous seasons, fans can expect the same affordable, family-friendly fun atmosphere at the EXPO Centre all summer long.

A Canada Day holiday matchup is featured for the second straight season as the Stingers host the Montreal Alliance on Tuesday, July 1st at 4:00 PM as part of the CEBL Canada Day Triple Header. Special features and promotions will be announced in the coming months.

The Stingers will finish the season at home on Friday, August 8th at 7:00 PM against Niagara and will bookend the CEBL regular season, playing at home in the league's final regular season game on Sunday, August 10th at 4:00 PM against Winnipeg.

"The expanded schedule is exciting because it means that every team in the CEBL will make the trip to Edmonton over the course of the summer," said Stingers head coach and general manager Jordan Baker. "We are looking forward to playing an additional two games in front of our home crowd, and with seven 4 PM tip-offs during the 2025 season, it's great for families and basketball fans of all ages."

Fans can now secure season tickets and flex packs to the Stingers upcoming 2025 season for as low as $15 per game. Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Stingers head office by phone at 1-87STINGERS or email (tickets@thestingers.ca), or by visiting www.thestingers.ca/tickets.

The full schedule can be found below or on the Stingers website.

EDMONTON STINGERS 2025 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

SUNDAY MAY 11 | vs Calgary - Edmonton EXPO Centre | 4:00 pm MT

FRIDAY MAY 26 | @ Winnipeg - Canada Life Centre | 6:30 pm MT

THURSDAY MAY 22 | @ Saskatchewan - SaskTel Centre | 7:30 pm MT

SATURDAY MAY 24 | @ Vancouver - Langley Events Centre | 8:00 pm MT

WEDNESDAY MAY 28 | vs Brampton- Edmonton EXPO Centre | 7:00 pm MT

FRIDAY MAY 30 | vs Vancouver - Edmonton EXPO Centre | 7:00 pm MT

FRIDAY JUNE 6 | @ Montreal - Verdun Auditorium | 6:00 pm MT

TUESDAY JUNE 10 | vs Ottawa -Edmonton EXPO Centre | 7:00 pm MT

FRIDAY JUNE 13 | @ Niagara - Meridian Centre | 5:00 pm MT

SATURDAY JUNE 14 | @ Brampton- CAA Centre | 5:30 pm MT

THURSDAY JUNE 19 | @ Calgary- WinSport Centre | 7:30 pm MT

SUNDAY JUNE 22 | vs Winnipeg - Edmonton EXPO Centre | 4:00 pm MT

SUNDAY JUNE 29 | vs Scarborough - Edmonton EXPO Centre | 4:00 pm MT

TUESDAY JULY 1 | vs Montreal- Edmonton EXPO Centre | 4:00 pm MT

SUNDAY JULY 6 | vs Calgary - Edmonton EXPO Centre | 4:00 pm MT

FRIDAY JULY 11 | @ Scarborough - Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre | 5:30 pm MT

THURSDAY JULY 17 | @ Ottawa- TD Place | 5:30 pm MT

SUNDAY JULY 20 | @ Vancouver- Langley Events Centre | 6:00 pm MT

FRIDAY JULY 25 | @ Winnipeg - Canada Life Centre | 6:30 pm MT

FRIDAY AUGUST 1 | vs Vancouver - Edmonton EXPO Centre | 7:00 pm MT

SUNDAY AUGUST 3 | vs Saskatchewan- Edmonton EXPO Centre | 4:00 pm MT

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 8 | @ Saskatchewan - SaskTel Centre | 7:30 pm MT

FRIDAY AUGUST 8 | vs Niagara- Edmonton EXPO Centre | 7:00 pm MT

SUNDAY AUGUST 10 | vs Winnipeg- Edmonton EXPO Centre | 4:00 pm MT

