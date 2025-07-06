Stingers Take Final Regular-Season Battle of Alberta, Extend Win Streak

July 6, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Edmonton Stingers guard Scottie Lindsey

The always entertaining Battle of Alberta has come to an end for the time being.

With a 113-90 victory over the Calgary Surge on Sunday, the Edmonton Stingers not only took the inter-province season series 2-1, but they also extended their league-best win streak to five consecutive games.

Edmonton improved to 9-6 with the win, now just half a game back of Calgary, who fell to 9-5, for second place in the West.

Leading that charge for the Stingers, as they hit a new season-high in scoring and the largest Target Score mark of any team this season, was Scottie Lindsey with 29 points on 7-for-11 from beyond the arc. Behind him was Sean East II, who chipped in 22 points, six rebounds and 10 assists, and Nick Hornsby, who added 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as part of five different Edmonton players to reach double figures in scoring.

"We're in a groove," Lindsey said after Edmonton extended its win streak. "We took a tough loss to Montreal, and even since then, we've been locked in, in a different way."

Meanwhile, Olumide Adelodun led the way for the Surge as he finished with 25 points on 6-of-10 shooting from distance off the bench. Greg Brown III and Jamarko Pickett each scored 16 and 12 points, respectively.

"We allowed their runs to affect us," Adelodun said post-game. "We let play after play roll over, and we didn't fight back after that ... just too much for us to come back."

The lopsided outcome was a surprise considering both of the previous two Battle of Alberta matchups this season had been decided by a combined five points - the first half of Sunday's contest proving similar. Neither team went ahead by more than 10 points through the first 20 minutes as Calgary led 43-40 at halftime.

But then the third quarter happened.

Edmonton opened the second half on a 17-0 run en route to a league-record 42 points in the third quarter, one shy of the most points scored in any frame all-time. Calgary's first basket of the second half didn't come until he 6:08 mark of the third, a Sean Miller-Moore triple, to which Edmonton immediately replied with an 11-0 run as it carved out an 82-64 lead ahead of the fourth.

"We had two close games with (Calgary) already this season, so we knew them well," Lindsey explained. "We just wanted to come out and protect home court, and we did that in the second half."

The Stingers built that lead as high as 29 points throughout the final frame, ultimately carrying a 103-79 edge into Target Score Time.

"Great third quarter," Stingers head coach Jordan Baker said on what made the difference in the win. "We felt the energy in this building from the fans, and it was easy to get on a run."

Underscoring Edmonton's CEBL-record second-half scoring output of 73 points was a drastic turnaround from beyond the arc. The League's No. 1 three-point percentage (37.7) team entering Sunday, starting the contest just 1-for-14. Yet they caught fire as the game went on, making 10 of their next 16 attempts from distance - fittingly ending the ball game on a Lindsey triple from the right wing.

"We didn't play our brand of defence or our brand of basketball," Surge head coach Caleb Canales said after the loss. "Which led to us not playing efficient offence ... just have to give them credit, they had a great game today."

Meanwhile, the Stingers also did plenty of damage inside the arc, outscoring the Surge 60-32 in the paint as Edmonton shot 57 per cent on two-pointers to Calgary's 36 per cent. Much of which was predicated on the Stingers' commitment to ball movement as they finished with 27 assists (plus-16) on as many turnovers (12) as the Surge.

Up next

The Surge head back to Calgary as they prepare to host the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Stingers head east as they get set to begin a four-game road trip by visiting the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Friday.

Next CEBL action

The West-leading Vancouver Bandits host the Brampton Honey Badgers at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. local to wrap up Sunday's triple-header slate.

For the full 2025 CEBL schedule and up-to-date results, please visit cebl.ca/games.

