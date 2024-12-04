Vancouver Bandits Announce 2025 Season Schedule

December 4, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Wednesday the club's 2025 regular season schedule, a 24-game campaign that will see the club open its seventh Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season Thursday, May 15 in Saskatoon when the Bandits visit the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

The Bandits' home opener is set for Thursday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Langley Events Centre when the Bandits host the Niagara River Lions in a rematch of the 2024 CEBL Championship Final. The expanded 2025 CEBL campaign will mark the debut of a 24-game format, with the regular season spanning from mid-May through mid-August. With at least one home and away matchup between all teams in 2025, the Vancouver Bandits will visit every CEBL city next summer.

The Bandits' full season schedule can be accessed by clicking here.

"Each season, we are grateful to welcome fans new and old to our stands to join us in tipping off a new campaign. With the addition of two home games in 2025, we are excited to provide more basketball to our fans across British Columbia and around the world," said Vancouver Bandits team president Dylan Kular. "Our fans are some of the most dedicated in all of Canadian professional sports and we can't wait to see the energy and passion that they bring to our game days this upcoming season."

"Basketball continues to grow at a rapid pace across the country and our seventh season will deliver more opportunities than ever before for fans to consume our vibrant Canadian brand," said Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Co-Founder of the CEBL. "The expansion of our season delivers a record 127 total CEBL games, each team visiting every market at least once, and all of it culminating with what promises to be the biggest and best Championship Weekend ever in Winnipeg. We look forward to celebrating another CEBL season filled with world-class basketball and first-class entertainment all across the country."

Returning for the Bandits' 2025 season is a preseason game that will be played at Langley Events Centre on Thursday, May 16 at 11:00 a.m. PT. The game will be the Bandits' fourth annual School Day Game, hosted in partnership with the Bandits Community Foundation . Last year's edition welcomed 31 schools from across the Lower Mainland and saw over 4,000 students fill the stands at LEC for an intrasquad exhibition match which featured Bandits players and local university student-athletes.

School leaders interested in learning more about the School Day Game or organizing attendance at the event are kindly asked to info@banditsfoundation.ca.

Vancouver will play a total of 12 regular season home games in 2025 between Thursday, May 22 and Sunday, August 3.

The Bandits wrap up regular season action on the road against Ottawa on Sunday, August 10 at 12 p.m. PT. The Bandits will play 10 of their 12 home games between Friday and Sunday, with all Sunday and holiday games tipping off at 5:00 p.m.

Subject to postseason qualification, the Bandits will have an opportunity to host a potential playoff game at LEC. The game's scheduling is dependent on the club's final regular season record and ultimate position in the CEBL standings. If the Bandits earn the opportunity to host a playoff game, playoff tickets are already included in the cost of Vancouver season ticket packages. The Championship Weekend conference finals will be hosted August 22-24, 2025 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on TSN+, as well as the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, and on CEBL Mobile, the official app of the CEBL (available on Android and iOS devices). The schedule of nationally televised games will be announced at a later date.

Vancouver Bandits 2025 CEBL season schedule:

*Note: All times PT

Â Preseason School Day Game: Thursday, May 8 | 11:00 a.m. at Langley Events Centre

Â Thursday, May 15, 2025 at Saskatchewan | 6:30 p.m. at SaskTel Centre

Â Thursday, May 22, 2025 vs. Niagara | 7:00 p.m. at Langley Events Centre

Â Saturday, May 24, 2025 vs. Edmonton | 7:00 p.m at Langley Events Centre

Â Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at Winnipeg | 5:00 p.m. at Canada Life Centre

Â Friday, May 30, 2025 at Edmonton | 6:00 p.m. at Edmonton EXPO Centre

Â Sunday, June 1, 2025 vs. Calgary | 5:00 p.m. at Langley Events Centre

Â Friday, June 6, 2025 vs. Ottawa | 7:00 p.m at Langley Events Centre

Â Sunday, June 8, 2025 at Saskatchewan | 3:00 p.m at SaskTel Centre

Â Saturday, June 14, 2025 vs. Montréal | 7:00 p.m. at Langley Events Centre

Â Friday, June 20, 2025 vs. Winnipeg | 7:00 p.m. at Langley Events Centre

Â Sunday, June 22, 2025 at Calgary | 1:00 p.m at WinSport Arena

Â Saturday, June 28, 2025 vs. Saskatchewan | 7:00 p.m. at Langley Events Centre

Â Tuesday, July 1, 2025 vs. Scarborough | 5:00 p.m. at Langley Events Centre

Â Sunday, July 6, 2025 vs. Brampton | 5:00 p.m. at Langley Events Centre

Â Thursday, July 10, 2025 at Niagara | 4:00 p.m at Meridian Centre

Â Friday, July 11, 2025 at Brampton | 5:00 p.m at CAA Centre

Â Sunday, July 13, 2025 at Montréal | 1:00 p.m. at Verdun Auditorium

Â Friday, July 18, 2025 vs. Saskatchewan | 7:00 p.m at Langley Events Centre

Â Sunday, July 20, 2025 vs. Edmonton | 5:00 p.m. at Langley Events Centre

Â Friday, July 25, 2025 at Calgary | 7:00 p.m. at Winsport Arena

Â Friday, August 1, 2025 at Edmonton | 6:00 p.m. at Edmonton EXPO Centre

Â Sunday, August 3, 2025 vs. Winnipeg | 5:00 p.m. at Langley Events Centre

Â Friday, August 8, 2025 at Scarborough | 5:00 p.m. at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre

Â Sunday, August 10, 2025 at Ottawa | 12:00 p.m. at TD Place Arena

Additional 2025 Vancouver Bandits schedule notes:

Â The Bandits will play 10 of their 12 home games between Friday and Sunday, with all Sunday home games featuring a 5:00 p.m. PT tip-off

Â The expanded 2025 season will feature two regular season home games in May, three in June, four in July and one in August.

Â Vancouver's longest road trip occurs from July 10-13 when it visits eastern conference clubs Niagara River Lions, Brampton Honey Badgers and Montréal Alliance, respectively.

Â The Bandits will play 14 games against western conference opponents; including four against the Edmonton Stingers and Saskatchewan Rattlers and three each against the Calgary Surge and Winnipeg Sea Bears, respectively

