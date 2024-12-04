Northwoods League Softball Is Coming to Wausau in 2025

December 4, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - We are thrilled to announce that Northwoods League Softball will be coming to Wausau in 2025. Like the Wausau Woodchucks, Wausau Softball will be a collegiate summer league women's softball team with athletes coming from across the country to compete at Athletic Park and across the Upper Midwest.

Brianne Barta, who previously served as the Assistant General Manager for the Woodchucks, will lead the new team as their General Manager. "I'm very excited to see Brianne enter this leadership role," said Wausau Woodchucks and Wausau Softball Owner, Mark Macdonald. "Over the past three years, Brianne has distinguished herself with her intelligence, creativity, hard work and genuine interest in the sports entertainment business. She will be a great person to lead us as we bring high level women's sports entertainment to Central Wisconsin."

Northwoods League Softball recently finished their inaugural season this past summer with teams located in La Crosse, Wisconsin; Madison, Wisconsin; Minot, North Dakota; and Mankato, Minnesota. The teams played a 42-game season from mid-June until early August. Playing in the league will help to prepare athletes for the college, Olympic, and future professional careers.

"I am excited for the opportunity to bring women's collegiate softball to Wausau," Barta says. "This is certainly an opportunity to do something that has not been done before in the city and to open new doors for women's sports. With the growth in popularity in women's sports in recent years, especially at the college level, an additional Northwoods League Softball team in Wausau will be a chance to highlight the skill and talent of more high-level female athletes.

This new addition of high-level collegiate softball coming to Wausau creates an important and unique opportunity for local softball athletes including the members of JBA Clutch Softball teams. These pioneering women will be a model of what young girls can do with their futures, in the world of sports and beyond.

For now, the team will be known as the Wausau Softball Club with a Name the Team contest starting on December 5th through the team's website at wausausoftballclub.com. The Wausau Softball schedule and group hospitality and ticket packages will be available soon. Full season, half season, and select mini ticket plans are on sale now! Fans can call 715-845-5055 to be a part of this historic season.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League Softball message board...





Northwoods League Softball Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.