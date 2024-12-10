Inter Miami CF Announces 2024 MLS Expansion Draft Protected List

December 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF announced today the Club's list of protected players for the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) Expansion Draft for newcomers San Diego FC. The live show is set for Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live onSanDiegoFC.com. 

The 30th club in MLS, San Diego FC, will continue to build its inaugural season roster by selecting up to five players from the eligible player list.

The 29 MLS clubs that competed during the 2024 season can protect 12 players from their Senior and Supplemental rosters; if a player's contract expires at the end of 2024, he will still be considered part of the club's Roster. Generation adidas players who occupy Roster Slots 21-24 and Homegrown Players 25 years old and under in the year in which the Expansion Draft takes place on a club's Roster at the end of the 2024 MLS Season are automatically protected. Clubs do not have to use a protected slot on them. Once one player has been claimed from a club's unprotected roster, that club is eliminated from the Expansion Draft and may not lose any further players.

Inter Miami's list consists of 20 protected players, 12 of them selected by the Club as required by MLS, and eight of them automatically protected due to their Homegrown or Generation adidas status.

Additional rules and procedures for the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft available at https://www.mlssoccer.com/news/2024-mls-expansion-draft-rules-procedures.

Inter Miami CF's lists for the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft are as follows:

Protected Players (12):

GK - Drake Callender

D - Jordi Alba

D - Tomás Avilés

D - David Martínez

M - Yannick Bright

M - Sergio Busquets

M - Federico Redondo

M - Robert Taylor

F - Leonardo Campana

F - Facundo Farías

F - Lionel Messi

F - Luis Suárez

Automatically Protected Players (8):

D - Noah Allen

D - Israel Boatwright

D - Ian Fray

D - Tyler Hall

M - Benjamin Cremaschi

M - Santiago Morales

M - David Ruiz

F - Felipe Valencia

The offseason roster building events continue with the opening of Free Agency and the End-of-Year Waivers process on Thursday, Dec. 12, and Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process on Friday, Dec. 13. Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Process will take place on Thursday, Dec. 19, and will be followed by MLS SuperDraft 2025 on Friday, Dec. 20.

